ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons tie the knot in Jamaican ceremony

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1JrY_0gaMbRgt00
28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. The couple wed in early July 2022, following a five-year engagement. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Actors Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons made it official, quietly tying the knot during the Fourth of July weekend.

A representative for the couple confirmed the nuptials to both Access Hollywood and Page Six but declined to provide additional details.

According to Page Six, “The Power of the Dog” costars said their vows at the Golden Eye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Dunst and Plemons met on the set of the FX series, “Fargo,” seven years ago, have been engaged for five years and share two children, KNTV reported.

According to the TV station, 40-year-old Dunst and 34-year-old Plemons welcomed a son, Ennis Howard Plemons, in 2018, and Dunst confirmed the arrival of baby No. 2, James Robert, in a September 2021 interview with The New York Times.

“We have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding,” Dunst told People magazine in February, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and their second pregnancy as roadblocks to the altar.

“I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody,” she told the entertainment news outlet.

Kirsten Dunst through the years BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
People

Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons After 6 Years Together

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot, PEOPLE confirms. The Power of the Dog costars quietly got married last weekend at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, according to Page Six, after sharing six years of their lives and two kids together. A rep for Dunst...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
tvinsider.com

Mary Mara, Actor in ‘ER’ and ‘Nash Bridges’, Dies in Apparent Drowning at 61

Character actor Mary Mara, known for her appearances on ER, Nash Bridges, and Law & Order: SVU, has died. She was 61. According to New York State Police, Mara drowned Sunday, June 26, in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York. A preliminary investigation suggests she drowned while swimming in the river, and police said there was no indication of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death as the investigation continues.
CELEBRITIES
People

Bruce Willis Steps Out to Run Errands with Wife Emma Heming 3 Months After Revealing Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis isn't slowing down any time soon. The Die Hard star, 67, was spotted out and about with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, in Los Angeles on Friday. Bruce and Emma, 44, wore casual, color-coordinating ensembles, with the actor sporting a light blue patterned button up on top of his light wash jeans, while his wife opted for a dark blue acid wash top which she paired with a pair of dark wash jeans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Kirsten Dunst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Jamaican#Access Hollywood#The New York Times#Axelle Bauer Griffin#Getty I
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

'Heartbroken' Jerry Hall Files For Divorce From Rupert Murdoch, Demands Spousal Support After Billionaire Broke Up With Her Via EMAIL

Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from media mogul husband Rupert Murdoch, Radar can confirm, after he reportedly broke up with her in an ice-cold way: via email.According to explosive new court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hall cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split following six years of marriage. She now wants her attorney fees covered and is demanding spousal support.Hall has been left "devastated" after calling it quits, she reportedly told a friend ahead of her 66th birthday tomorrow. Hall was waiting in the U.K. for her spouse, 91, to join her when he sent an email...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
disneydining.com

Johnny Depp celebrates trial victory with new tattoo, and the meaning behind it seems to forecast what’s next for the famous actor

Actor Johnny Depp recently added to his already vast menagerie of tattoos, but this time, the tattoo has a post-trial victory significance. Even diehard fans of the Edward Scissorhands actor would be hard-pressed to find photos of the Hollywood superstar without ink, as Johnny Depp has been a fan and collector of tattoos since he was young. Over the years, the list of Johnny Depp tattoos has continued to grow. Depp has gotten tattoos on his left hand, his left arm, his right hand, his right arm, his chest, and other places on his body.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Elon Musk shares rare photo of himself with 4 older sons

This week, Elon Musk spent some quality time together with his kids. On Friday, the Tesla CEO shared a rare photo of him and four of his seven kids meeting Pope Francis. On Twitter, he captioned the snap, "Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday." The beautiful photo shows Musk, his 18-year-old...
TWITTER
Page Six

David and Victoria Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looks all grown up on Italy trip

David Beckham is adorably spending father-daughter time with Harper on a Venice vacation. The former professional soccer player, 47, and the 10-year-old jetted off to Italy last week. “Creating special memories,” he captioned an Instagram video Monday. “Ssssssshhhhhhh don’t tell mummy 9am Gelato 🍨 sorry mummy.” Victoria Beckham, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with David, commented, “Did u bring mummy one of those hats home?!?! I love u both sooooo much!!! X special time with daddy is everything!!! X.” The athlete documented more of the trip on his Instagram Story that same day, including multiple gondola rides and...
CELEBRITIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
107K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy