A beautiful mural full of hope in City Heights!

Individuals on street corners who approach people asking for money, which is sometimes called “panhandling,” continues to be a growing concern in Vista. Living in an urban environment, many of us have encountered this situation. And many of us ask the question, “Should I give money?” While there is no right or wrong answer, this is a choice you should make for yourself. But having the insight of those who have worked with the most vulnerable for many years, may be helpful. The City has a Homeless Outreach Team dedicated to responding to quality-of-life and mental health issues and has insight on helpful resources for people who are homeless or asking for money.

VISTA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO