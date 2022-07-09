ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

A beautiful mural full of hope in City Heights!

coolsandiegosights.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful mural was painted last month in City Heights that is full of hope. You can find it on the side of Corey’s Market Liquor at the corner of University Avenue and 36th Street. Created by artists...

coolsandiegosights.com

pointloma-obmonthly.com

Garden of reimagination: Point Loma couple add whimsy to their outdoor spaces

Antique religious art, found objects and colorful potted plants fill this Point Loma garden. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune) A purple smoke tree and colorful stained glass make a big statement in the re-imagined garden that homeowners Rebecca Long and Erik Johannesen created around their Point Loma home. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
SAN DIEGO, CA
AFAR

Experience Legendary Glamour at This Timeless Resort

Discover a fabulous world where the past blends seamlessly with the present at the reimagined Hotel del Coronado, a landmark San Diego resort providing the simple luxuries of sun, sea, and time together. Relax and let the ocean breezes, warm weather, and stunning Queen Anne architecture transport you back in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego's Seedy California Theatre Driving Businesses Out of Downtown

It’s been called “the boulevard of broken dreams.” The C Street corridor in downtown San Diego runs right past city hall, and the building that fills the block directly east looks like a vandal’s dream. It’s covered in graffiti. Most of the windows are shattered, and...
coolsandiegosights.com

Comic-Con materializes by the Convention Center!

What’s this? It looks like 2022 Comic-Con has begun to slowly materialize by the San Diego Convention Center!. Local artist and muralist Shirish Villaseñor (@shirishtheartist) has begun painting the windows of Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. She’ll be working to complete the fun artwork in the coming days.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegodowntownnews.com

Historic hotels built for Balboa Park opening

During the early 20th century, many small hotels sprang into construction in answer to the foreseeable need for accommodations for tourists coming to the proposed Panama-California Exposition. The exposition was planned to celebrate the opening of the Panama Canal, and was meant to tout San Diego as the first U.S. port of call for ships traveling north after passing westward through the canal. Guests were estimated to number at least a million; they far exceed-ed this estimate, ultimately totaling 3,747,916. After a massive fundraising effort the exposition came to pass.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Vampire and werewolf spotted in San Diego!

A vampire and a werewolf were spotted today in downtown San Diego!. The building wraps for 2022 Comic-Con are now going up, with a little over a week to go until Wednesday’s Preview Night. Multiple cherry pickers used by workers to apply the promotional wraps are now stationed around the Gaslamp Quarter!
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

First huge building wrap for Comic-Con goes up!

A 20-story tall building wrap is now going up for 2022 Comic-Con!. This afternoon I spotted workers applying the enormous wrap on the Park 12 high-rise apartment building, which is near the parking lot where the Petco Park Interactive Zone will be located. The building wrap appears to promote Teen...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

What to Do When Someone Asks For Money on the Streets

Individuals on street corners who approach people asking for money, which is sometimes called “panhandling,” continues to be a growing concern in Vista. Living in an urban environment, many of us have encountered this situation. And many of us ask the question, “Should I give money?” While there is no right or wrong answer, this is a choice you should make for yourself. But having the insight of those who have worked with the most vulnerable for many years, may be helpful. The City has a Homeless Outreach Team dedicated to responding to quality-of-life and mental health issues and has insight on helpful resources for people who are homeless or asking for money.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria’s homeless policies are failing San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, a homeless woman was found dead beneath the I-5 overpass in Little Italy, authorities reported. The homeless death in Little Italy is just the latest example of San Diego’s worsening crisis, but San Diego’s elected leaders insist on saying they are fixing the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA

