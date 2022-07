Sunday was easily the nicest day of the weekend as sunshine returned and temperatures reached the mid 80s. The comfortable air has been thanks to north and northeast winds. Overnight tonight, clear skies and light winds will help in the formation of patchy dense fog across parts of the area. The thickest fog may form in the valleys of Eastern Kentucky, where visibility could drop to a quarter-mile or less. If you’re on the road during foggy weather, be sure to leave plenty of space between yourself and the cars around you.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO