Public Safety

Bad Behavior in the Family Dollar Restroom

By Cyn Mackley
 3 days ago
Deputies were called to the Family Dollar on St. Rte 104 for a report of a man behaving suspiciously in the restroom.

The caller said the man had been in the bathroom for over two hours and refused to come out. When an officer spoke to the man he claimed he had stomach issues.

However, the deputy discovered a tube of lubricant in the man’s pocket. When questioned, the man admitted he was using the bathroom to perform sexual self-gratification. However, he told the deputy that he was sure the store was okay with it.

The store was not. The manager advised the man to leave the premises and not come back.

Deputies warned the man he could be arrested if he returns.

Suspect Questioned After Broadway Street Break-In

An employee from Home City Ice spotted some suspicious activity at Gallia and Broadway at 7 am. The employee watched a man go into a trailer belonging to the railroad. The employee said the business had also experienced break-ins and even found a pair of bolt cutters on the property.

Police notified Norfolk Southern Railroad and asked that someone respond to the scene with keys.

Officers found a man with an open warrant, but the Sheriff’s Office said that the warrant was no longer valid. The man did agree to go to the police station and talk to an officer regarding a different matter. He left the station when the interview was completed.

Portsmouth, OH
