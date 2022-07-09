ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Well-known local photographer passes away

By Abigail Cloutier
 3 days ago
Courtesy Jen Senn

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Well-known local photographer Robert “Bob” Senn passed away Wednesday, July 6, according to a post on his studio’s Facebook page.

Bob opened his studio in Canfield in 1967 and was well-known for his catchphrase “Are you smiling?”

In the post, his family said though Bob semi-retired, he was still in the studio nurturing the next generation of photographers.

Senn joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves shortly after graduating from Boardman High School in 1957.

He also served as an Austintown Rotarian for over 45 years. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and was inducted into the Austintown Township Hall of Fame for his community involved, his family said.

He was also a former president of the Youngstown Ski Club, a member of the Saxon Club and the Mill Creek Men’s Garden Club.

His family said he loved spending time with family, tailgating at Youngstown State University’s football games and spent summer weekends on the water at Lake Milton.

His family said they will keep his spirit alive and will always “keep smiling.”

