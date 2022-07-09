Game Day Countdown: No. 55 Andrew Mata'afa

The Pac-12 appears to be on the verge of a collapse, and one of the most powerful boosters in the country does not want his school to wait around for that to happen. With the recent news that UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten as early as 2024, billionaire Phil Knight has been searching for a new home for Oregon, his alma mater. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Knight is so desperate to find a new conference for the Ducks that he has been “reduced to cold-calling telemarketer.”

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO