Orioles down Angels for seventh straight win

Dean Kremer threw five shutout innings and the Baltimore Orioles continued their best stretch in a dozen years by defeating the visiting Los Angeles Angels 1-0 for their seventh straight victory Saturday.

Anthony Santander’s RBI single in the fourth inning provided the run.

Los Angeles had at least one base runner in every inning except for the eighth. In the ninth, Michael Stefanic was hit by a pitch with one out and Andrew Velazquez stole second before the game ended on Kurt Suzuki’s line out to left field.

The Angels left eight runners on base and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Kremer (3-1) allowed two hits, walked three and struck out seven in a sterling bounce-back performance. His outing Monday when he allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings to the Texas Rangers snapped a string of 22 2/3 innings without allowing a run.

Bruce Zimmermann, Joey Krehbiel, Felix Bautista and Jorge Lopez worked in relief behind Kremer. Lopez’s one inning earned him his 16th save.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval gave up five hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking two.

The Orioles got on the board when Ryan Mountcastle singled with one out in the fifth and moved to second base on a wild pitch from Sandoval (3-4) before Santander’s single to left field.

Santander had two of Baltimore’s five hits.

Luis Rengifo had two hits for the Angels. He led off the seventh with a double off Krehbiel and moved to third on Suzuki’s flyout. But Brandon Marsh struck out and Jonathan Villar grounded out to end the threat.

An inning earlier, Los Angeles had runners on the corners after one-out singles from Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh. Stefanic then grounded into a double play.

Mike Trout’s double-play grounder in the fifth nixed that chance after Marsh walked and moved to second on Villar’s sacrifice bunt.

Three of the first six results in the winning streak came with walk-off victories before Saturday’s tense game.

–Field Level Media

Related
FanSided

What the hell did the Braves just do?

It appears that the Atlanta Braves are moving on from Drew Waters in a reported trade with the Kansas City Royals. According to Jeff Passan, the Atlanta Braves are sending prospects outfielder Drew Waters and pitcher Andrew Hoffman to Kansas City for the 35th pick in the upcoming draft. This...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Another Braves top prospect is promoted

Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
MLB
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
FanSided

White Sox: 1 stat proves Tony La Russa should be fired

Tony La Russa is on the hot seat and his White Sox are struggling. A popular World Series pick before the season is on the ropes at the All-Star break. Firing La Russa, a veteran manager, may not be the answer, but perhaps a different voice is exactly what this team needs to wake up in the second half.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Ump Show: Yankees gripe with Giancarlo Stanton’s at-bat, diagnosed

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing calls after Giancarlo Stanton was struck out on pitches against the Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees had the most ideal start to their series against the Boston Red Sox, as they took the first two games. But the final two games were an absolute disaster for the Bronx Bombers, especially in the series finale on Sunday night. Even though the Yankees surrendered nine unanswered runs following a 6-2 lead, one portion of the game sticks out that has the fanbase infuriated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

Multiple teams are already planning on being buyers for next month’s MLB trade deadline. For the Chicago Cubs, they are reportedly aiming to complete a fire sale for the second consecutive year. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided notable updates on how several teams are looking to approach this season’s trade deadline. For the […] The post Rumor: Cubs’ major plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Robinson Cano revives career with World Series champs

Robinson Cano is getting another shot at the MLB level as he tries to show he has something left in the tank. The Atlanta Braves acquired Cano from the San Diego Padres on Sunday in a minor league deal, with the Padres receiving cash considerations in return. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Cano is expected to be brought up quickly by Atlanta to see if he can contribute in a part-time role.
ATLANTA, GA
Unlikely MLB slugger joining Home Run Derby field

MLB All-Star Weekend is set to get a double dose of The Machine. Katie Woo of The Athletic reported Friday that St. Louis Cardinals veteran slugger Albert Pujols will be participating in the Home Run Derby this year. It will mark Pujols’ fifth time competing in the event after he did so in 2003, 2007, 2009, and 2015. Pujols still has not won the Home Run Derby though.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Orioles' Win Streak

The Baltimore Orioles are defying the odds right now. They're currently the hottest team in baseball after sweeping the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon. They've won eight in a row and are currently one game under. 500. They're also only 2.5 games back of a wild card spot. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

The Rams Need a Backup Quarterback; Why Not This One?

The Los Angeles Rams have a stacked roster. The team is talented but lacks depth at pivotal positions. Quarterback is perhaps the most valuable position in football today. The Rams have a spectacular one in Matthew Stafford, but what happens if he is injured?. Injury is not a fun topic...
NFL
