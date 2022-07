Even before his first season as head coach of the Florida Gators, Billy Napier has faced many critics in terms of recruiting. The Gators seemed to be in a very good standing with 5-stars Tony Mitchell and AJ Harris, even being named as the favorites by some to land the pair earlier in the year, but lost the recruiting battles for the highly touted prospects to Alabama and Georgia, respectively. Following these major misses, 7th -anked QB Jaden Rashada seemed to be a lock to go to Florida, but ended up pushing his decision back to visit in-state rival Miami, committing soon after. In response to being the presumed leader for huge recruits and losing them to conference and state rivals, fans let Napier hear it, questioning his ability to recruit at the Power 5 level.

