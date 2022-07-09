ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

"Ship and Shore" day highlights Port of Toledo past and future

By Vincent Lucarelli
 3 days ago
Ashley Ankney sees the Port of Toledo: Then and Now exhibit at the National Museum of the Great Lakes as a nice survey of the history that surrounds the museum’s grounds.

“This exhibit is about what used to be, what is, and what could be,” said Ms. Ankeny, who is the museum store and site manager there.

The East Toledo museum hosted its second “Ship and Shore” day of the summer Saturday, with Port of Toledo: Then and Now taking center stage.

In the second of three such days offered this summer, the museum’s regular offerings were open to the public, but the institution once again teamed up with the Sandpiper passenger tour boat to give visitors an immersive on-the-water experience that brings the exhibit to them firsthand.

The exhibit was initially rolled out in 3 parts, first as Port of Toledo: Then, a virtual collection of historic photos made available in March, 2020. Part 2 was a physical exhibition installed in ProMedica’s downtown headquarters in the fall of 2020. Part 3, Port of Toledo: Now debuted as a collection of more current photos that debuted online at the end of 2020.

On Saturday, boaters saw the modern sites of Toledo’s port, including the various grain elevators operated by The Andersons, ADM, and Hansen-Mueller. Additionally, the Sandpiper’s interior was lined with QR codes that guests could scan to view certain historical photos from the exhibit, such as Ott’s Boathouse at Walbridge Park or the Union Railroad Elevator.

“We put this whole exhibit together after everything was shut down because of the pandemic and we had to do things virtually,” Ms. Ankney said of Port of Toledo, mentioning that virtual programming was something the museum was starting to get better at when the pandemic hit and they had to turn to such content by necessity.

Once the Sandpiper opened back up last year, we partnered with them and now even more people can come out and learn a little bit more about Toledo history,” she said.

The two hour tour, which took patrons on the Maumee River from the museum down past Hollywood Casino to Rossford and back, had 75 people reserve tickets which was at the boat’s capacity and more than the event’s previous run, which made organizers very happy.

“When we were getting ready to come out, we still had people in line at the desk asking if they could get tickets,” said Ms. Ankney, who serves as the museum’s store and site manager as well as a coordinator for visitor experience. “We put a lot of media out there for it and it picked up and sold out over this week which is great.”

Ms. Ankney also said she feels that the exhibit has grown to bring in so many people because its theme is very integral to the city as a whole.

“I think that Toledo is kind of an underdog,” she said. “You think of Detroit, Cleveland and some of the bigger cities, and Toledo is a ‘pass through’, but Toledo is so important, one of the most important ports in the Great Lakes which this exhibit tries to show. It is very busy and a lot of things come from the city of Toledo that people do not realize. A lot of shipbuilding companies started here and the more that people know the history of their city the prouder they can be. The museum is a good thing for the city to have.”

John Burson and his wife Barbara, passengers on the Sandpiper Saturday, felt similarly that having the boat tour makes the Port of Toledo exhibit come to life. Mr. Burson recently became a trustee of the National Museum of the Great Lakes and was most awed by seeing the Glass City River Wall up close during the boat tour.

“We had not been on the Sandpiper for probably 10 or 12 years,” said Mr. Burson, who is a retired Navy officer. “So I said ‘this is great, I want to see what the museum is doing with this.’ We have a board meeting at the end of the month so I thought this would be a good experience.”

He said an exhibit like Port of Toledo: Then and Now, and also the museum itself should exist to tell local stories, which he does not see in some other places he has visited.

“I get very upset about the War of 1812,” Mr. Burson said. “Barbara and I were in Washington D.C. recently, and at the National Museum of American History the only thing that they had about the War of 1812 was the burning of the White House. They had nothing about the Battle of Lake Erie.

“If we had not won that battle and Fort Meigs had fallen, we would be living in Canada right now. So the museum is a great asset to have. I promote it everywhere I go. There’s nothing like it that does this history so well.”

The online portions of Port of Toledo: Then and Now can be viewed at nmgl.org/portoftoledo/

First Published July 9, 2022, 11:08pm

