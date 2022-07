KINGWOOD — Amateur radio operators, or hams, come from all walks of life, according to The American Radio Relay League, and among them are a number of Prestonians. They are people of all ages, income levels and nationalities. Whether they prefer talking into a microphone, interfacing their radios to a tablet and typing messages, or sending Morse code by hand, they use their radios to reach out to each other and sometimes are called on by officials if there is an emergency.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO