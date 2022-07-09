ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing the Coyote Corner Neighborhood

Cover picture for the articleJust One Month Away From the Best Weekend of the Summer. Every year, we delight in bringing new, inventive kids and family programming to Pickathon, but this year will be better than ever! Since we’re creating all new Neighborhoods at Pickathon, families this year will be gathering in the brand new...

Portland Tribune

Why did Portland cancel Friends of Trees contract?

Bureau competition appears to be setting the city back in its efforts to protect residents from extreme weather.In June of last year, Portland was hit with its highest temperatures on record, reaching 116 degrees in some areas. The heat wave — caused by a "heat dome" that trapped hot air across the Pacific Northwest — killed dozens of people. Like with most natural disasters, the impacts of the heat wave were felt unequally. People in low-income neighborhoods — crowded with large roads and parking lots that radiate heat — endured the highest temperatures. In Portland, greener and wealthier neighborhoods west...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Does Miss Oregon Sophia Takla have 'It' Factor for Miss America?

Portland native and Jesuit High School graduate will compete in the Miss America contest in December.Sure, Sophia Takla dares to dream, why not? The 21-year-old Portland native wouldn't be in the Miss America contest, if she wasn't going to think about winning. "I absolutely do," Takla said. "If you don't believe in yourself, that you can do it, it's not going to happen for you. You work your hardest and represent your state the best you can. "We haven't had a Miss America since Katie Harman in 2002. She's such a role model for me. I almost cried when I...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland, Seattle want drivers to 'Slow the flock down'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest’s largest cities are trying to wing it with a new ad campaign aimed at getting drivers to “slow the flock down!”. The message was released Monday from the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) and the Seattle Department of Transportation. PBOT says...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

After 65 years of collecting dust, 'Dad's car' will be in the Concours spotlight

The two-seater '54 Jaguar was impractical as family car for Gene Wibe, but his daughter Linda from Happy Valley will proudly be showing it off on Sunday in Forest Grove. In May 1954, 24-year-old Gene Wibe and his father, Harold, drove from Portland to California so that Gene could buy a car. There were plenty of fine automobiles in the City of Roses, but Gene had his eye on a particular make and model, which took him to Hornburg Motors in Los Angeles. There, he parted with $3,545 and got the keys to a brand-new JaguarXK120 SE OTS.
FOREST GROVE, OR
KDRV

Oregon gets first West Coast evidence of deadly killer that hides in ashes

SALEM, Ore. -- An unwelcome, uninvited guest is arriving in Western Oregon this summer, and the destructive emerald ash borer is raising concerns about its effects to West Coast forests, wetlands and streams. It kills trees as they stand, leaving them tinder for fires while strengthening the beetle to advance to the next ash tree.
OREGON STATE
pdxpipeline.com

Maizee Mae’s Vintage and Collectible Market @ DoubleTree Hilton Lloyd Center | 55+ Vendors, Snacks + Drinks

Join us for fun shopping and treasure hunting! This market has something for everyone! Usually with more than 55 vendors selling all kinds of vintage and antique items; jewelry, clothes, toys, kitchen, kitsch, glass, furniture, military, lighting, signs, cast iron, posters, records, books … even some crafters. Now serving food and a bar! Mimosas in the morning, beer, wine or your favorite cocktail in the afternoon?
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Annual 'Big Float' brings out hundreds to Portland's waterfront

It was the big float on the Willamette River Sunday afternoon. It's the tenth annual float, and the last one, organizers said. Aimed at celebrating the river, and raising awareness for clean river practices. The big float took place at the River Place marina, between the Hawthorne and Marquam bridges.
PORTLAND, OR
star-news.info

Blind Onion spies new pie location in Mount Tabor

Pub owner Mark Hutsell and the team at Blind Onion Pizza are growing their slice empire with a new location in the former home of the Cheese Bar at 6031 S.E. Belmont St. in the Mount Tabor neighborhood. “My business partner at the new location is Jack Naze, and our...
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Newell Creek Canyon is a quiet new outdoor getaway in Oregon City

Oregon City residents have a new natural getaway in town, and with a quiet forest and several miles of trail, it might even be enough to draw visitors from around the Portland metropolitan area. Newell Creek Canyon Nature Park is one of two new outdoor recreation areas managed by Metro,...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

This Portland student is now a three-time Doodle for Google finalist

Matthew Lei is at it again. For the third time, Lei is the Oregon winner of the annual Doodle for Google contest, where students compete to redesign the Google logo for a day. Lei, who attends Lincoln High School in Portland, has entered the competition every year since he was in third grade at Forest Park Elementary School, when his private art teacher Wanda Ng encouraged the budding doodler to give it a shot.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon dad, invasive species biologist spots first emerald ash borers on West Coast during summer camp pickup in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore – On June 30, Dominic Maze, an invasive species biologist for the City of Portland, was waiting outside a summer camp in Forest Grove to pick up his children when he noticed several ash trees in decline. When he took a closer look he recognized the distinctive D-shaped holes made by adult emerald ash borers (EAB), an invasive and destructive pest, as they exit an infested tree.
FOREST GROVE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Young coyote leaps across Johnson Creek in search of friends

Photographer snaps wild canine after haunting calls Thursday evening, July 7, in Gresham.It's one of the most haunting things you can hear in the evening — a coyote calling out to its fellow canines. As described by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, coyotes possess a "highly developed communication system that facilitates development and maintenance of long-term social relationships." Experts have noted around 11 different vocalizations from adult coyotes, including alarm, greetings and contact. Thursday evening, July 7, a juvenile coyote let out a searching howl while wandering alone just before sunset along Johnson Creek east of Main City Park. That call was answered by a group of coyotes roaming up on Gresham Butte, leading the youngster to spring across the creek to join its family and friends. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR

Comments / 0

