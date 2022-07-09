Mets retire Keith Hernandez's jersey at Citi Field tribute ceremony

Thirty-six years after he helped bring the Mets a World Series championship, Keith Hernandez's day of celebration arrived Saturday.

Hernandez's No. 17 was forever immortalized by the franchise at Citi Field.

He's just the fourth player to have his number retired by the Mets. He joined Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman and Mike Piazza.

Hernandez spent a lot of time reflecting on his journey with the Mets and the 1983 trade from the Cardinals that brought him to the Empire State.

He was asked when he knew he would be a part of something special.

"Spring training in '84. Within 10 days, I realized I was surrounded by a great group of young players with talent and everything that Frank Cashin had told me the day I was traded, that we think we are ready to rise. We have not squandered our draft picks. It was all there for me to see plainly in spring training," Hernandez recalled.