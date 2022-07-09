ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets retire Keith Hernandez's jersey at Citi Field tribute ceremony

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAZ2v_0gaMWKI300

Thirty-six years after he helped bring the Mets a World Series championship, Keith Hernandez's day of celebration arrived Saturday.

Hernandez's No. 17 was forever immortalized by the franchise at Citi Field.

He's just the fourth player to have his number retired by the Mets. He joined Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman and Mike Piazza.

Hernandez spent a lot of time reflecting on his journey with the Mets and the 1983 trade from the Cardinals that brought him to the Empire State.

He was asked when he knew he would be a part of something special.

"Spring training in '84. Within 10 days, I realized I was surrounded by a great group of young players with talent and everything that Frank Cashin had told me the day I was traded, that we think we are ready to rise. We have not squandered our draft picks. It was all there for me to see plainly in spring training," Hernandez recalled.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Keith Hernandez
Person
Tom Seaver
Person
Jerry Koosman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Citi Field#Jersey#Cardinals
News 12

Staten Island crash leaves 3 teenagers dead, sends six others to the hospital

A tragic crash in Staten Island has left three teenagers dead and one teenager in critical condition. Police say the collision happened just before 9 p.m. when the driver of a 2018 Ford Mustang was speeding eastbound down Hylan Boulevard and swerved into another vehicle that was making a left turn onto Richard Avenue, striking a 2017 GMC Yukon on the driver's side of the vehicle.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News 12

News 12

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy