Dueling rallies clash in downtown Chicago over abortion rights

By Tre Ward
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

There were abortion rights rallies around the country Saturday, including in Washington D.C.

This, after President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday to try to protect access to abortion procedures . The executive order can't restore what was un-done by the
Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade , but works to limit penalties against those who seeks abortions in other states.

In Chicago, there were dueling rallies this weekend, with those both for and against abortion rights voicing their opinions.

Both sides met head-to-head here at Dearborn and Adams, with police officers nearby to keep the peace.

"When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up! Fight back," one group chanted.

It was a fierce clash in the streets as strong words were shouted from across Dearborn, counter-protesting this March for Life Chicago rally in Federal Plaza.

"People need to stand up for life. A lot of people here are very enthusiastic and thankful that the Supreme Court made the right choice," said Kyle Ferrebee.

One side of Roe v. Wade, celebrating its end, were told not to engage with counter-protesters.

"I hope that, really, overwhelmingly, they hear a message of love," Ferrebee added.

Advocates of the former law now fight for its return.

"Those people over there, they believe they have the right to tell someone, like me, with a uterus, what I can do. And I think that's not right," said Sarah Blazer.

As the weeks continue to stack up since the court's ruling, words from both sides, Saturday seemed to only drown each other out.

"All of the decisions they've made is like an insult on human rights," said Jennifer Freeman. "They want to roll everything back, so I'm scared!"

"There is a purpose for every single person, and it motivates me every single day to know that I'm standing up for a life," said Linda Carter.

Comments / 15

Gloria Davis
2d ago

If these protesters fought as hard as they do on abortion, gas prices would be lower, some politicians would be out of office, taxes would be lower, there would be more farmers, would have less importing, etc, abortions should not be political

Reply
2
2024 POTUS
2d ago

Finally, so good to 👀 see. Today, ppl crying cause abortion clinics are closing, yet ppl & babies cried in the wombs; when they were opening.

Reply(1)
2
Brad Kort
3d ago

They are pro life, BTW. The media shows its bias by labeling them negatively.

Reply
11
 

