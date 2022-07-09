Dueling rallies clash in downtown Chicago over abortion rights

There were abortion rights rallies around the country Saturday, including in Washington D.C.

In Chicago, there were dueling rallies this weekend, with those both for and against abortion rights voicing their opinions.

Both sides met head-to-head here at Dearborn and Adams, with police officers nearby to keep the peace.

"When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up! Fight back," one group chanted.

It was a fierce clash in the streets as strong words were shouted from across Dearborn, counter-protesting this March for Life Chicago rally in Federal Plaza.

"People need to stand up for life. A lot of people here are very enthusiastic and thankful that the Supreme Court made the right choice," said Kyle Ferrebee.

One side of Roe v. Wade, celebrating its end, were told not to engage with counter-protesters.

"I hope that, really, overwhelmingly, they hear a message of love," Ferrebee added.

Advocates of the former law now fight for its return.

"Those people over there, they believe they have the right to tell someone, like me, with a uterus, what I can do. And I think that's not right," said Sarah Blazer.

As the weeks continue to stack up since the court's ruling, words from both sides, Saturday seemed to only drown each other out.

"All of the decisions they've made is like an insult on human rights," said Jennifer Freeman. "They want to roll everything back, so I'm scared!"

"There is a purpose for every single person, and it motivates me every single day to know that I'm standing up for a life," said Linda Carter.