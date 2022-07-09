ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Smoking Can Affect Your Bladder

By Sabika Hassan
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 13 out of 100 American adults are smokers. This amounts to nearly 31 million people being active smokers. Roughly 16 million people have a smoking-related illness. When such a condition causes serious internal organ damage, it can even lead to death. In fact, the CDC states that smoking causes about 480,000 deaths annually in the U.S.

If you don't quit smoking, it may cause permanent damage to your organs. Per Healthline, the tobacco from cigarettes may reach into your lungs, possibly leading to cancer. This is among the most common reasons for smoke-related deaths in the U.S. Smoking is also known to dull your sense of smell and taste. Healthline also warns that a consistent smoking habit may weaken your immune system, making you susceptible to infections. Moreover, it can lead to high cholesterol, heart diseases, and erectile dysfunction.

Effects of smoking on the bladder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oeiVl_0gaMVRG700
mi_viri/Shutterstock

Per the Urology Care Foundation (UCF), smoking can also affect the bladder. Bladder cancer is among the leading complications; smoking causes toxic chemicals to affect the bladder and raise cancer risk. Bladder cancer affects both men and women.

Similarly, you may also be at higher risk of kidney cancer, which is among the top 10 most common cancers affecting both genders, warns UCF. Smoking causes toxic chemicals to enter the bloodstream and eventually the kidneys, increasing the risk of cancer. Medical News Today reports that you may also experience kidney stones if you're a habitual smoker. While kidney stones may develop because of various habits such as leading a sedentary lifestyle, not drinking sufficient water, or eating a poor diet, smoking still remains one of the top reasons kidney stones develop in both genders.

The UCF adds that smoking can irritate the bladder and exacerbate symptoms of interstitial cystitis, or painful bladder syndrome. In addition, the National Association for Continence (NAC) warns people of the relation between smoking and an overactive bladder, which may lead to incontinence.

