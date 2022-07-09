2 injured after boat crashes north of San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are on the scene of a boat crash in Alviso Marina north of San Jose, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department Saturday afternoon. Three passengers were safely rescued, but two were injured.

The tweet went on to say that the boat is a personal boat and there are injuries on board. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

