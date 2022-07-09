ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, IL

Byron residents line the streets for parade

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The people of Byron lined the streets on Saturday for the “Byron Fest Parade.”

It started at 3 p.m. on Maple Avenue and 2nd Street and ended on Market and 3rd Streets. Tractors, fire engines and local groups marched through the streets, waving and throwing candy to the people watching. The cost was nothing to be in the parade, all residents had to do was submit an application.

A resident of Byron said that this was a big day for the community.

“It’s just a big day for Byron,” said Deb Eisfeller. “A lot of people come see our city, and we’ve had a lot of people move here because of the parade and just seeing what we have to offer for Byron Fest.”

Byron Fest continues Sunday with a quilt show and magician, plus more food and fun at the Midway.

