Chicago police release video of suspect wanted for murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An AMBER Alert was issued hours after a teenage girl went missing in a car that sped off from Dolton up the Dan Ryan Expressway, but the teen was later found safe and was not forthcoming about what happened.Dolton police said around 2:40 p.m. Monday, their officers were called to 142nd street and Woodlawn Avenue for a possible kidnapping.The father of a 14-year-old girl told officers his daughter had texted him saying she was outside a White Castle in Dolton in a car with people she didn't know. The man said his daughter told him the people...

DOLTON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO