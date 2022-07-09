ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police release video of suspect wanted for murder

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for a murder on the South Side....

Speedy-g Winters
3d ago

somebody knows that red hoodie, you say nothing he kills more maybe even you!!! where does it END!!!!

Mickey Mouse
1d ago

Stop posting pics of their clothing. They simply burn it if they see it on tv. Leave that info to police so they can watch for it on streets

Chester A Benton Jr
3d ago

There's not much to see?You must help identifying his walk?🤜🏿🤛🏿💯💪🏿

