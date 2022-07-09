ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Cannon, Rutherford, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with...

alerts.weather.gov


weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Giles, Lawrence, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 22:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wayne, Lawrence and southwestern Giles Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1134 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lawrenceburg to Waynesboro. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, Waynesboro, Loretto, Collinwood, St. Joseph, Minor Hill, Ethridge, Cypress Inn, Lutts, Goodspring, Leoma, Westpoint, Iron City and Prospect. This includes Interstate 65 near mile marker 1. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GILES COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 22:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lincoln Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Madison, southeastern Limestone, east central Morgan and south central Lincoln Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1127 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a small line of strong thunderstorms extending from 7 miles north of Hazel Green to near Meridianville to near Madison. Movement of this line was south- southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madison, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Triana, Alabama A And M University, Marshall Space Flight Center and University Of Alabama In Huntsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Barren, Metcalfe, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Metcalfe; Monroe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Monroe County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Allen County in south central Kentucky Southern Barren County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 315 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Glasgow, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Monroe, northeastern Allen, southern Barren and southwestern Metcalfe Counties, including the following locations... Dry Fork, Eighty Eight, Bristletown, Gum Tree, Lucas, Haywood, Sulphur Lick, Austin, Nobob and Tracy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY

