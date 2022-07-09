ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OK

Fire At ONEOK Gas Plant Forces Evacuations, Road Closures

By News 9
 3 days ago
A gas plant fire Saturday afternoon in Medford has caused evacuations and road closures, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).

Authorities responded to the ONEOK plant in Grant County after reports of an explosion.

ONEOK confirmed it is aware of the incident in a statement and said all personnel is accounted for and no injuries have been reported.

The GCSO asked all residents within a two-mile radius of the plant to evacuate to the Medford public school building in a Facebook post.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed several roads nearby as crews battle the fire. US-81 is closed at the Greer intersection about five miles south of Pond Creek and also at the intersection of Haskell.

U.S. Highway 81 is closed through Medford.

Residents that need a safe place to stay can also go to the Jefferson United Methodist Church, the Wakita Fire Department, Hawley Baptist Church or the Blackwell hotel.

Photos and video provided by Michael and Brittany Stone.

