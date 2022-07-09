ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

One injured in crash involving motorcycle in Chelsea

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Chelsea motorcycle crash One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Chelsea.

CHELSEA, Mass. — One person was hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle in Chelsea.

The crash happened on Eastern Avenue near the Cottage Street intersection. Police said a person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Video from the scene shows a motorcycle lying on its side, with debris in the road.

State Police also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

