Mayor’s Cup Regatta put on a show in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The 45th annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival returned this year in full-swing thanks to the re-opening of the Canadian border. With the border open, people like Jessica Iafigola, from Montreal, can celebrate her 40th birthday in Plattsburgh. “We haven’t been in two years so...
Town officials have disavowed what appeared to be a fascist flag and an alt-right symbol brandished by Mark Coester at the annual parade.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Candidate draws condemnation for displaying controversial symbols at Colchester Fourth of July celebration.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he was saddened to learn Vermont state Rep. Warren Kitzmiller died over the weekend. “I had the pleasure of working with Warren when I served in the Senate, also representing Washington County. Warren was always kind, respectful and a good representative for his community – both in and outside of the legislature. Whether through his legislative work or at Onion River Sports, which he founded and owned for decades, he made a difference for central Vermont and leaves a distinguished legacy. I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleague in the Legislature,” Scott, R-Vermont, said in a statement.
On Tuesday, June 28, Lieutenant Governor candidate Charlie Kimbell went for a ride with the Mad River Rippers on the Evolution and Revolution trails in Waitsfield. “Those kids can ride!” said Kimbell. “It is great to see the community of families riding together, helping each other and just enjoying the trail network.”
It's been one of the top reasons Burlington officials have pushed to build the Champlain Parkway: the long-stalled project would be cheaper to finish than to abandon. But a group suing to stop the project has contested that claim, asserting that a change in federal law has freed the city from a requirement to pay back money the federal government has already spent on the project.
For chefs, food trucks and trailers offer a lower-cost way to put up a shingle and test out menu concepts. For customers, the fresh batch of mobile kitchens that sprouts every year delivers new, delicious ways to support local culinary entrepreneurs. The quartet below includes cooks of all ages with...
ESSEX, N.Y. (WCAX) - Farmers working to grow food while protecting the environment are being honored in New York. Four finalists have been chosen for the Agricultural Environmental Management Leopold Conservation Award. The award recognizes ranchers, farmers and forestland owners who demonstrate dedication to wildlife management, including land, water and...
Amtrak, in conjunction with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT), is now selling Ethan Allen Express tickets for daily travel between Burlington and New York City including new stops in Vergennes and Middlebury, via Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, and through 1-800-USA-RAIL. The extended service will...
BURLINGTON- In Spain, the annual Running of the Bulls took place on Saturday for the first time three years because of COVID-19. Meanwhile in Burlington, a similar but less vicious version made its debut on Church Street. “The idea was that the running of the bulls in Spain is an...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An ATV was found dumped in Tupper Lake, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers. DEC stated that Forest Rangers DiCintio, O’Connor, and Praczkajlo were on boat patrol on Tupper Lake at 1:30 p.m. on July 7 when they found a submerged ATV near the shoreline. Rangers looked at the tracks and determined someone drove the vehicle off the railroad bed and down a 20-foot embankment.
A welcome announcement from Amtrak last month told New Yorkers that they would be now connected with the beautiful town of Burlington, Vermont on a new route of the Ethan Allen Express Line. The route that used to stop at Albany will now extend all the way down to New York City.
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer school is in full swing in districts across Vermont. Every district’s program is different but all exist to help students stay on track so after two years of COVID’s impact on academics and social and emotional learning. About 40 elementary-aged students are headed...
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Time to get loony in New York! People are needed to count loons for the census. The 22nd annual New York Loon Census takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. People all across New York are invited to participate by submitting their observations...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - F-35s from Florida are training in Vermont. It comes as nearly half the Vermont fleet is deployed overseas and a lull in the flight schedule has given people living around the airport a reprieve from the noisy jets. Ten F-35s and 125 support staff from...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Sunday, July 10, 2022. Get ready music lovers, the 43rd annual Middlebury Summer Festival on-the-Green kicks off today. The event runs from now until July16 with performances and concerts each day. It features...
Lucille Fontaine Patenaude came from Michaud Manor in Derby Line to attend the last Mass at St. Benedict Labre Church in West Charleston, the church in which she was married in 1948. Richard Labrecque of St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington, who served as an altar boy at St....
