Mayor’s Cup Regatta put on a show in Plattsburgh

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says he was saddened to learn Vermont state Rep. Warren Kitzmiller died over the weekend. “I had the pleasure of working with Warren when I served in the Senate, also representing Washington County. Warren was always kind, respectful and a good representative for his community – both in and outside of the legislature. Whether through his legislative work or at Onion River Sports, which he founded and owned for decades, he made a difference for central Vermont and leaves a distinguished legacy. I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleague in the Legislature,” Scott, R-Vermont, said in a statement.

VERMONT STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO