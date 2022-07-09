ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Elementary teacher sentenced for receiving child pornography from overseas

By Steven Masso
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qrx7e_0gaMQgjB00

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An elementary school teacher was sentenced for receiving child pornography from the Phillipines.

Rico Giovanni Machietto was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison for receiving child pornography, according to a release from Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Skateboarder hit by truck dies from injuries

At the time, Machietto was an elementary school teacher. He admitted during his plea that he used Facebook to exploit minors from the Republic of the Phillippines.

After making contact with them, he would pay the girls to send them nude photos of themselves.

Investigators with Homeland Security conducted a search warrant on Machietto’s laptop and found 106 images of child pornography.

“The exploitation of children is heinous and I am thankful so many of our local, state, and federal partners are committed to bringing child predators to justice,” Saenz said in the post.

Two arrested for aggravated kidnapping, police say

Machietto will serve 15 years of supervised release, be required to register as a sex offender and have restricted access to children and the internet. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 special assessment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

“Texas Utility Help” program seeks applicants to pay off utility bills

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) launched a statewide program called Texas Utility Help, to help low-income homeowners and renters with their energy and water bills. According to Texas Electricity Ratings, during the summer, the average electricity bill in Texas ranges about $154 per month. As prices continue […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy