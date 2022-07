WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Goldeyes hit six home runs as they blasted their way past the Sioux City Explorers on Sunday afternoon 12-3, taking the rubber game. It was the Explorers who struck in the first inning. Tyler Rando, who reached on a single and made his way to third, scored on a wild pitch to put Sioux City on top 1-0.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO