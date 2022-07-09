ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combined Locks, WI

WATCH: More than 700 emergency responders helped extinguish Combined Locks fire

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Quiet conditions look to hold for tonight and most of Sunday.

www.wbay.com

WBAY Green Bay

Powerboat owner arrested for hit-and-run crash on Fox River

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 52-year-old Oshkosh man for Saturday night’s hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River. The sheriff’s office identified the owner and operator of the boat as Jason Lindemann. He was arrested on 12 counts of recklessly endangering safety and 11 counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident. Recklessly endangering safety is a felony, with each count carrying up to 10 years in prison. Failing to render aid is a misdemeanor.
OSHKOSH, WI
wiproud.com

Powerboat operator arrested in Wisconsin boat crash, faces several charges

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the boat operator that is accused of slamming into a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat with 43 passengers on board on Saturday, July 9. According to a release, Jason Lindemann, 52, from Oshkosh was arrested for 12...
OSHKOSH, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wiproud.com

Passenger of Wisconsin boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Police In Touch With The Driver In A Weekend Boat Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – After a crash caused serious damage to a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat along the Fox River in Oshkosh over the weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat that apparently struck the paddleboat. The paddleboat...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Server witnesses hit-and-run boat crash

Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket's restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
OSHKOSH, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin officials: Suspected powerboat driver contacted, still looking for others

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have reportedly contacted the driver of the powerboat that collided with a paddleboat carrying 43 passengers. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat as well as two other occupants. However, authorities are still trying to identify and speak with the four others who were on the boat.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman accused of abducting child, repeated suspicious activity at local daycare

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges for allegedly abducting her niece’s son and repeated incidents at a local daycare. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on July 7 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to an address on Packerland Drive for a reported ‘suspicious situation’. It was noted that the caller’s aunt came and left with her one-year-old son.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UPFRONT: Suspected Fourth of July gunman came to Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - Work will begin Monday to replace a nearly 70-year-old bridge in Portage County. The bridge replacement will require a complete closure of County Highway Y. Work to replace the bridge on County Highway Y over the Plover River is expected to last through September.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County MABAS Division 116 Assisted with Large Warehouse Fire

COMBINED LOCKS, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County MABAS division 116 assisted with a large fire operation this weekend in the Village of Combined Locks, Wisconsin. Multiple fire and related Emergency Services were activated to battle the large fire, which took place at 100 Prospect Street. Combined Locks Fire &...
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Eight people hospitalized in three crashes north of Portage

ENDEAVOR, Wis. — Eight people were hospitalized after three different crashes on I-39 Sunday north of Portage. Marquette County Sheriff’s officials said a northbound vehicle lost control, crossed the median, rolled over and struck a southbound vehicle near mile-marker 102. At around 12:40 p.m., police received calls about multiple crashes at the scene. A northbound semi had slowed down when...
PORTAGE, WI

