WATCH: More than 700 emergency responders helped extinguish Combined Locks fire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate Saturday night’s boat crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh (see related story), we’re hearing from a woman who was on the paddlewheel boat cruise when it was hit. Becky Meissner and her husband...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 52-year-old Oshkosh man for Saturday night’s hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River. The sheriff’s office identified the owner and operator of the boat as Jason Lindemann. He was arrested on 12 counts of recklessly endangering safety and 11 counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident. Recklessly endangering safety is a felony, with each count carrying up to 10 years in prison. Failing to render aid is a misdemeanor.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the boat operator that is accused of slamming into a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat with 43 passengers on board on Saturday, July 9. According to a release, Jason Lindemann, 52, from Oshkosh was arrested for 12...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – After a crash caused serious damage to a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat along the Fox River in Oshkosh over the weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat that apparently struck the paddleboat. The paddleboat...
Authorities in Winnebago County say seven people were hurt when a powerboat slammed into a commercial pleasure cruise paddleboat Saturday night. None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening. Deputies say they have located the 45-foot boat that caused the crash on the Fox River just before 10:00 p.m....
Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket's restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have reportedly contacted the driver of the powerboat that collided with a paddleboat carrying 43 passengers. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat as well as two other occupants. However, authorities are still trying to identify and speak with the four others who were on the boat.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department crews were sent to an apartment building Monday after a carbon monoxide alarm was triggered. A caller said they pulled into the underground parking garage in the 90 block of Kessel Court at around 9:19 p.m. when they noticed a smell and heard an alarm.
(WFRV) – Fond du Lac and Waupaca Counties are just two of six counties that the Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to do aerial enforcement missions between July 12 and July 16. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook that it plans to do aerial enforcement missions in...
Madison's mayor sat down with WISN to discuss how close the city was to tragedy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Robert Olson, Emergency Management Specialist...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay bar nearly lost its liquor license due to some of its surveillance cameras not working. Police say the cameras could’ve captured a shooting, but city officials agreed to renew the bar’s license after the owner said he’d fix them.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges for allegedly abducting her niece’s son and repeated incidents at a local daycare. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on July 7 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to an address on Packerland Drive for a reported ‘suspicious situation’. It was noted that the caller’s aunt came and left with her one-year-old son.
TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - Work will begin Monday to replace a nearly 70-year-old bridge in Portage County. The bridge replacement will require a complete closure of County Highway Y. Work to replace the bridge on County Highway Y over the Plover River is expected to last through September.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County MABAS division 116 assisted with a large fire operation this weekend in the Village of Combined Locks, Wisconsin. Multiple fire and related Emergency Services were activated to battle the large fire, which took place at 100 Prospect Street. Combined Locks Fire &...
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people, along with their pets, were forced to evacuate after their home caught on fire Sunday. Janesville Fire Department crews were sent to a duplex in the 2900 block of Black Bridge Road just after 2:30 p.m. Heavy fire could be seen coming from a garage door.
ENDEAVOR, Wis. — Eight people were hospitalized after three different crashes on I-39 Sunday north of Portage. Marquette County Sheriff’s officials said a northbound vehicle lost control, crossed the median, rolled over and struck a southbound vehicle near mile-marker 102. At around 12:40 p.m., police received calls about multiple crashes at the scene. A northbound semi had slowed down when...
