Bollinger County Library celebrates 75 years

By Mike Mohundro
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - One library in the Heartland is celebrating serving the community for many years on Saturday. The Bollinger County Library in Marble Hill is commemorating 75 years of service in the area. People came inside to gather together, visit and reminisce about the years past...

Bonne Terre Looks Into Text Alerts

(Bonne Terre) The Bonne Terre City Council this week approved some work on school street if MoDot awards a matching grant to the community. City administrator Shawn Kay explains the project…. This would be a $600,000 project with 75% being paid for by MoDot. The city is considering some regulations...
Riverfront Fall Festival holding mascot naming contest ahead of event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Plans are underway for an inaugural family friendly festival at Cape Girardeau’s riverfront. Right now, the planning committee is working on settling small details for the Riverfront Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22. According to ALyssa Phares, with the Cape Girardeau Convention & Visitors...
Cape Girardeau city pools in need of more lifeguards

Concerns over plans to widen road in Williamson County. Family of man killed at Senath nursing home speaks. Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east. The good news is that after this wraps up we stay dry and less humid into the week ahead.
Sedgewickville community unites to celebrate Independence Day

SEDGEWICKVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One community in the Heartland came together to celebrate America’s birthday on Saturday. People of Sedgewickville and the surrounding area came together for their Independence Day celebration where they had plenty of games, fun and food. One man we spoke with helped organize the event...
Wright-Way Rescue adoption event in Cobden, Ill

Man wanted in connection of stolen vehicle in Paducah. Members of one community are thankful that a man is alive after being saved by police and neighbors who helped him. Sedgewickville was enjoying a special Fourth of July celebration within its community.
625 County Road 607, Jackson, Cape Girardeau County, MO, 63755

This beautiful log home sits on 8 acres of wooded land! This home is nestled comfortably on mostly wooded acreage- providing a sense of privacy and seclusion, would be great hiking grounds for those that like to explore OR could be great to trap and hunt on!The main living room features a floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace, accompanied by a high wooden cathedral ceiling. The main level features a separate dining space, kitchen with breakfast bar, main level laundry and an additional living space that has potential to be used in various ways! Upstairs, there's an open loft area that could be used for an office, additional tv room or more!The 2nd floor holds 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- with tons of closet and storage space! This is a split floor plan (master on one end, additional rooms on the other end). There are front and back porch areas- The house has a full, unfinished basement. This home is few and far between- so unique with exquisite features!
Crews respond to small house fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to a house fire on the 1100 block of South Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, July 11. Firefighters arrived to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. and saw light smoke was coming from the second floor windows. According to...
Animal shelter in southern Illinois holds pet adoption event

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - An animal shelter in southern Illinois hosted a dog adoption event in Cobden this weekend. Wright-Way Rescue out of Murphysboro gave families a chance to meet up with four-legged friends looking for a forever home. Jenny Provo, Director of Operations at Wright-Way Rescue, says it’s important...
Missouri angler cited after posting photo of 'stringer full of fish'

FARMINGTON − An angler was cited by the Missouri Department of Conservation after he posted a photo of a "stringer full of fish." An MDC agent cited the angler who was fishing at Hager Lake in Farmington, after the angler kept black bass of "illegal length." He also kept too many of the fish, according to MDC. A photo from the department shows at least eight fish.
New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department adds K9

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department has a new member with four paws. K9 Fenrir is a 21-month-old Dutch shepherd who is trained intensively on searching for individuals of interest and articles. His handler is K9 Deputy Hise. K9 Fenrir is also trained...
Ongoing port contracts, supply chain issues affecting Heartland

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A contract dispute on the West Coast could affect consumers here in the Heartland and around the country. Experts say it could affect how soon you get things you want to buy. Nearly 40 percent of the Nation’s imports are handled at these West Coast ports...
School bus driver shortage in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Shortages of school bus drivers have reached the Heartland. Robinson Transportation in Cape Girardeau is looking to hire more school bus drivers amongst a severe decline in applicants. According to management, nobody has shown up for their open interviews. Tara Bowers, the general manager of...
Cooler this evening. Warm and dry tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A front moved through the area and behind this front northerly winds are bringing drier air into the Heartland. For this evening we will see mainly clear skies across most of the Heartland with temperatures falling through the 70s. Just south of the Heartland, a few isolated storms may develop this evening. There is a slight chance a storm may move across our far southern counties during the late evening hours however, most areas will remain dry. Lows by mornings will be in the lower 60s north to upper 60s south. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Heat-related deaths in New Madrid County

Supply chain delays persist as dockworkers contract expires. 2 heat-related deaths reported in New Madrid Co., Mo. At least two people have reportedly died during last week's heatwave. 1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting outside Westport Ale House. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport...
New Madrid County couple found dead in home

A popular tourist spot in the Heartland is rebuilding after a devastating fire occurred last year. Supply chain delays persist as dockworkers contract expires. Supply chain delays persist as dockworkers contract expires. 2 heat-related deaths reported in New Madrid Co., Mo. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. At least two people...
