ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Athletics take advantage of gifts, beat Astros

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451CDn_0gaMOB3q00

Oakland scored three consecutive runs in the fourth inning without hitting the ball more than 20 feet on Saturday afternoon and rookie Zach Logue combined with five relievers on a five-hitter as the Athletics stunned the first-place Houston Astros 3-2.

Having already been beaten four straight times at home by the Astros this season, the A’s trailed 2-0 when Sean Murphy led off the fourth with a single.

One out later, Elvis Andrus drew a walk from Houston starter Framber Valdez (8-4) and Stephen Piscotty followed with a single to load the bases.

Seth Brown then topped one 20 feet down the third-base line, prompting Astros catcher Martin Maldonado to leave the plate to retrieve it. But instead of going for a force out at any other base, Maldonado chose to attempt to tag Murphy, whose nifty slide eluded the out and produced Oakland’s first run.

Within the next three pitches, a passed ball on Maldonado allowed Andrus to score the tying run and a wild pitch by Valdez sent Piscotty scampering home with what turned out to be the game-winner.

Standing in for injured Frankie Montas, Logue (3-4) responded to a minor league call-up earlier in the day to throw five innings of three-hit ball. He allowed two runs, walking one and striking out two.

A.J. Puk, Domingo Acevedo, Zach Jackson, Sam Moll and Lou Trivino combined to throw the final four innings, with Trivino earning his seventh save by retiring Aledmys Diaz on a pop fly and pinch-hitter J.J. Matijevic on a liner to center after Houston had put two aboard in the ninth with one out.

The Astros scored their runs in the second after Yuli Gurriel singled and Diaz doubled.

Chad McCormick’s single opened the game’s scoring, after which Diaz scored on Maldonado’s grounder to first.

The double by Diaz was the only extra-base hit of the game for the Astros, who had built an 8-3 win in the series opener Friday around five doubles and two home runs.

Murphy finished with two hits for the A’s, who improved to 3-2 on a six-game homestand that concludes Sunday. One of Murphy’s hits was a double, Oakland’s only extra-base hit of the game.

Valdez allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits over eight innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Gurriel had two singles for the Astros, who out-hit the A’s 5-4.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What the hell did the Braves just do?

It appears that the Atlanta Braves are moving on from Drew Waters in a reported trade with the Kansas City Royals. According to Jeff Passan, the Atlanta Braves are sending prospects outfielder Drew Waters and pitcher Andrew Hoffman to Kansas City for the 35th pick in the upcoming draft. This...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Another Braves top prospect is promoted

Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

Freddie Freeman backs Clayton Kershaw after awkward Braves return

Just a few weeks back, Freddie Freeman’s return to Atlanta rubbed Clayton Kershaw the wrong way. Now, all is well in Dodger Land. With the All-Star Game being held in Los Angeles, Freeman did his part to campaign for Kershaw to (ideally) start the game. It helps that Brian Snitker, his former manager in the ATL, will be leading the NL All-Star team.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Trivino
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Stephen Piscotty
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Domingo Acevedo
Person
Sam Moll
Person
Frankie Montas
The Spun

Warriors Owner Says He Has 'Standing Offer' To Buy MLB Team

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob nearly broadened his championship pedigree to the rest of The Bay. However, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, the 66-year-old's $180 million bid to buy the now-troubled Oakland A's was turned down back in 2005. “I had the A’s done,” Lacob told the Chronicle....
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics
Sportsnaut

Mariners-Nationals postponed; doubleheader set for Wednesday

The series-opening game between the Seattle Mariners and host Washington Nationals was postponed because of expected severe weather Tuesday night. The clubs instead will play a split doubleheader Wednesday. The teams were slated for a 12:05 p.m. ET game on Wednesday; now that will be followed by a 6:05 p.m. start for the second game.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Mike Trout (back) exits as Angels lose to Astros

Kyle Tucker’s ninth-inning double drove home Jose Altuve and lifted the Houston Astros to a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels also lost center fielder Mike Trout, as the recently named All-Star left the game in the fifth inning because of muscle spasms in his upper back.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Giants sock four homers, demolish D-backs 13-0

Thairo Estrada belted two home runs, Yermin Mercedes and Joey Bart smacked one apiece and Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings as the San Francisco Giants shellacked the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 on Tuesday. Bouncing back from a 4-3 defeat in the series opener Monday, the Giants jumped on Diamondbacks...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportsnaut

Astros star Yordan Alvarez (hand) heads to IL

Houston Astros placed outfielder and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day injured list on Sunday due to right hand inflammation. Outfielder Jose Siri was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move. Alvarez, the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year, is batting .306 in 75 games this...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy