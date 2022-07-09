ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Jerry Kelly, Alex Cejka share third-round lead at Senior Players

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfgSt_0gaMOAB700

Jerry Kelly shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday and is tied for the lead with Alex Cejka after three rounds of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Akron, Ohio.

Kelly carded six birdies and one bogey in his stellar round while Cejka shot 67 on Firestone Country Club’s South Course. Both men are at 9-under 201 entering Sunday’s final around.

“Not trying to do too much with my iron shots, just giving myself good looks,” Kelly said of his round. “And then the putter was better today, made a couple good up-and-downs. Just one three-putt out there … but overall everything was just kind of smooth.”

Cejka, the Czech-born German, finished with a flourish with four birdies over the final five holes. Overall, he had six birdies and three bogeys.

“It’s great to finish strong,” Cejka said. “I played pretty good all day long, but had a terrible start, made two stupid bogeys. Had a lot of good chances, couldn’t make a putt with great shots. It’s frustrating.”

Defending champion Steve Stricker (68 on Saturday) and New Zealand’s Steven Alker (69) are tied for third, two shots back. South Africa’s Ernie Els (69) is alone in fifth at 6 under.

Kelly is seeking his second career major title on the PGA Tour Champions. The first came in this event in 2020.

He will be keeping both eyes on the scoreboard before and during Sunday’s final round.

“I want to know if anybody has passed us before we tee off,” the 55-year-old Kelly said. “I want to know where everybody is all the time. I’m a complete 1,000 percent scoreboard watcher. It motivates me to make more birdies to catch up.”

Cejka is looking for his third career major title. The 51-year-old won two last year.

“This is up and down, tough holes,” Cejka said of the course. “You’ve got to really play with your brain a little bit and execute the shots. You need a good strategy and execute your shots and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Stricker is in position to make a run at his second major victory of this season — he won the Regions Tradition in May — and fifth of his Champions career.

The 55-year-old had four birdies and two bogeys. The latter bogey on the par-4, No. 18 prevented him from being one shot back of the co-leaders.

“Only two shots back and a lot of golf left,” Stricker said. “Eighteen holes around here, you can make up ground in a hurry, so that’s kind of what I need to do tomorrow.”

Alker won the Senior PGA Championship in late May for his first career major win. The 50-year-old is in position for another win despite a bumpy round on Saturday. He made five birdies but hurt himself with four bogeys.

Els had three birdies and two bogeys on Saturday.

Rob Labritz (67), Marco Dawson (68), David Toms (70) and South Korea’s K.J. Choi (65) are tied for sixth at 5-under 205.

Cameron Beckman joined Kelly and Choi in shooting round-bests 65. Beckman is tied for 10th at 4 under with Shane Bertsch (68) and Woody Austin (71).

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, John Daly Photo

The 150th Open at St Andrews is bringing golf's best to Scotland for what's sure to be a memorable tournament. On Tuesday, Tiger Woods and John Daly were spotted together on the practice green prompting Caddie Network to point out:. "These men play the same sport at the highest level....
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods agrees with R&A decision to not invite Greg Norman to 2022 British Open for his involvement with LIV Golf

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Tiger Woods wouldn’t have invited Greg Norman to the 150th playing of the Open Championship at St. Andrews. The 15-time major champion and three-time Champion Golfer of the Year agreed with the R&A’s decision to reach out to Norman, who is heading the Saudi Arabia-backed rival league called LIV Golf, to tell him his presence at the Celebration on Champions on Monday and the Champions’ Dinner on Tuesday was not welcomed. Norman did not journey to this seaside village.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'This is my purpose': Trey Mullinax earns first PGA Tour win at 2022 Barbasol Championship, punches ticket to Open Championship

Low scores set up for a close shave in the final round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship with the tournament being decided with a clutch, late putt. Trey Mullinax made a 14-footer for birdie on the final hole to take a one-shot lead at 25 under and earn not only his first PGA Tour win, but the final spot in the field for next week’s 150th playing of the Open Championship at St. Andrews. The 30-year-old shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday to follow rounds of 65-65-67 and hold off a charging Kevin Streelman, who missed his birdie putt on the 18th that would’ve forced a playoff.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Pga Championship#Czech#German
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy