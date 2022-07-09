ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist collides with vehicle in Torrey Pines

 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – A 55-year-old bicyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle in San Diego’s Torrey Pines neighborhood Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 10900 block of North Torrey Pines Road when the woman on the bicycle swerved into a 79-year-old woman driving a Toyota Rav-4, colliding with the vehicle, according to Officer Dave O’Brien with the San Diego Police Department.

The bicyclist fell to the ground and was transported to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, officials do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The matter remains under investigation by officers with SDPD’s Traffic Division.

