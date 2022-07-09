ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogle County K9s receive funding thanks to car show

By Jack Baudoin
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — An area sheriff’s department got some extra funding thanks to car enthusiasts.

The 31st Annual “Hib Reber Memorial Car Show,” held at the United Church of Byron, 701 W 2nd St., benefitted the Ogle County K9 Unit. One of the police dogs was at the show on Saturday demonstrating its skills, but the big attraction was all of the cars.

More than 200 old, new and unique vehicles were on display, including a motorized picnic table.

“All car people are family,” said Darrell Reber, co-chair of the car show. “It’s just a get together, like a picnic, and it’s just great comradery for everybody to get together.”

Reber said that this was a record year for the number of cars taking part. The show was started by his father back in 1992.

The event was free to attend.

