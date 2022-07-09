ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherrill, NY

Some say goodbye, others hello at Sherrill-Kenwood Library reception

By Charles Pritchard
Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERRILL — The Sherrill-Kenwood Library said goodbye to Mary Kay Junglen, wishing her the best as she retires and starts a new chapter of her life while also welcoming new Library Manager Bill Loveland. Patrons gathered at the library for the Aloha Celebration and Reception on Thursday. After...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Frederick Rothenberg

UTICA — Frederick Rothenberg, 78, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at The Grand. Born on July 21, 1943, in Utica, Frederick was the son of Frederick and Stella (Urbanski) Rothenberg. He was employed with Chicago Pneumatic and later with Oneida County. He was predeceased by his wife,...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Donald Pugh, Sr.

Donald Pugh, Sr., 77, of Black Mountain, NC and formerly of Rome, NY, went home to be with Jesus on the morning of July 7, 2022. Daniel was born June 23, 1945, in Rome, NY, to the late David John Pugh, Sr. and Margaret Pugh Drake. Though he was dedicated to school and had hopes to continue, due to an illness, Daniel had to quit school in the 9th grade. He was formerly employed with Drexel Heritage Manufacturing for 25 years and the Black Mountain Center for 3 1/2 years, for which he dedicated years of hard work and service. Daniel was family oriented and enjoyed having breakfast and coffee with his family regularly. He took pleasure in fishing, nature, history, telling jokes and making people laugh. Daniel loved cooking and was notorious for making the best cheesecake. He was delighted to teach his kids, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren his favorite recipes, which they still make today. He was a loving and caring person to all he encountered, took joy in interactions with children, and supported his siblings and family members throughout times of grief and times of joy. He continuously prayed for his loved ones and lived a faithful life by example. He will be missed by all who knew him.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

David G. Gierer

David G. Gierer, 87, passed away on July 4, 2022, at the Masonic Care Community. Born on November 30, 1934, in Bronx, NY, David was the son of Murray and Dora (Cominsky) Gierer. He was a graduate of RFA. On May 19, 1956, David married Toby Brooks. They shared a...
BRONX, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Nationals return to the Fairgrounds

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Nationals are back in action returning to the New York State Fairgrounds this weekend. This year it’s bigger than it ever has been. Rob O’Connor, President of Right Coast Inc., explains that the “theme” of this year’s event is “more.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Wilhelmina M. Radell

WESTERNVILLE — Wilhelmina “Willie” (Mani) Radell, 85, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at home with her family. Willie was born on June 29, 1937, the daughter of David and Anna Berger Mani in Ava, NY. At the age of 5, she and her family moved to Frenchville, where she currently resided. Willie graduated from Holland Patent Central School in 1955. She studied accounting at MVCC.
WESTERNVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Homer Summer Concert Series Continues Tomorrow

In its third week the Village of Homer Summer Concert Series is expected to draw in another large crowd. This Wednesday beginning at 7pm Stiv Morgan will be performing in the Gazebo on the Village Green. In the event of rain the show will move next door to the Center...
HOMER, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Health Announces New Board Leadership

OSWEGO – After the nonprofit’s annual board meeting held on June 27, 2022, the Oswego Health Board of Directors unanimously voted on changes to leadership as well as the addition of one new member. Local entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ed Alberts will serve as Board Chair, a progressive leader...
OSWEGO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Italian Festival returns to Utica

UTICA — The St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish Italian Festival will take pace Friday through Sunday, July 15-17, after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. The festivities are scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be...
Romesentinel.com

Bavarian Festival returns July 15-17

MARCY — The Utica Maennerchor will once again present its annual Bavarian Festival Friday through Sunday, July 15-17, at 5535 Flanagan Road. The fun kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with the official tapping of the keg. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
UTICA, NY
NYS Music

Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival Returns to Syracuse this July

CNY Jazz and the Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival return to Syracuse beginning in Clinton Square on July 29 and 30. Sponsored by Berkshire Bank, the event marks the return of Syracuse Artsweek, which attracts over 66,000 people to downtown Syracuse every summer. The jazz festival will include a fantastic lineup of artists and multiple fine wines, foods, and other activities for crowds to enjoy. The event will begin at 5:00 pm on Friday and host a full program of entertainment from noon well into Saturday night.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Nascentia Health adds new staff

Nascentia Health, with offices across the region including Rome, has added a pair of new staff members from the region to its workforce. They are:. • Ashley Waterman, RN, joined the team as a care manager in Nascentia’s managed long-term care plan, working with members to develop ​customized care plans to ​improve their health outcomes and keep them living safely at home. She previously worked as an adult cystic fibrosis nurse at Upstate University Hospital. She lives in Camden.
ROME, NY
iheartoswego.com

Frances M. Hibbert – July 9, 2022

Frances M. Hibbert, 74, a resident of Oswego passed away on July 9 at the University Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Helen (Fortier) Loadwick. She was a graduate of the Oswego High School and was a homemaker. Surviving are her...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Jemele Hill, Dorsey Levens, Soledad O’Brien, more coming to Syracuse ‘Dream Summit’

Some big names are coming to Syracuse for the 2022 “Dream Summit.”. The 2022 Dream Summit: The Event in CNY That Celebrates and Elevates Businesses & Visionaries of Color will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Oncenter Convention Center in downtown Syracuse. Featured speakers include Emmy Award-winning sports journalist Jemele Hill, former CNN anchor and two-time Peabody Award winner Soledad O’Brien; pastor and social activist Rev. Dr. Fredrick Douglass Haynes lll; and NFL Super Bowl champion and entrepreneur Dorsey Levens, a Syracuse native who played football at Nottingham High School.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — July 12, 2022

BATCHELDER — Virginia Elise (Gochee) Batchelder, of Natick, Mass., on June 29, 2022. Private services. Contributions to the MSCPA-Angell 350 S Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or www.mspca.org. BOWMAN — DeeDee A. (Lighthall) Bowman, 48, of Remsen, on July 3, 2022. No services. Calling hours 2-5 p.m. Saturday at...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

B Sharp offers free concert

UTICA — The final concert of the B Sharp Music Club’s 2022 season will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at Grace Episcopal Church, 6 Elizabeth St., Utica. The concert will feature a number of light classical works, along with music from shows, for voice and piano, interspersed with solos for piano and for violin. Performers are vocalists Mike McCormick, Leonarda Priore, Peter J. Costianes, and John Krause; pianists Hteemu Dee, Mary Holzhauer, John Krause, and Greg Unangst; and violinist Claire Wilcox.
UTICA, NY
News Break
Politics
Lite 98.7

City Of Rome New York Invites You To Blockbuster Event

Looking for something to do with the family? The City of Rome invites you to a free movie night. The City of Rome is hosting Movie Night at Pinti Field from 7:30PM - 10:30PM on Wednesday July 13th. They will be showing Despicable Me, thanks to Livable Communities / Oneida County. The movie will start right at 8:30PM.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Billy Price Band to headline Mohawk Valley Blues Society Picnic

SYLVAN BEACH — The Mohawk Valley Blues Society will host its annual blues picnic from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 17, near Sunset Boulevard, along the Sylvan Beach waterfront. This free picnic will feature three blues bands on a lakefront setting. Headlining the show will be the Billy Price Band, featuring the former vocalist for legendary guitarist Roy Buchanan, Billy Price.
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
Romesentinel.com

Boilermaker gets ‘picture perfect’ return

UTICA — The Boilermaker Road Race’s return to its traditional second Sunday in July had the ingredients to help make a successful 45th edition of the event. Good weather with a race time temperature in the 50s and little humidity: Check. Thousands of participants and spectators for the...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

East Syracuse celebrates Independence Day with concert and fireworks

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Village of East Syracuse celebrated Independence Day a little later with a concert and fireworks. Neighbors gathered at the Elementary School Field to watch the show. Many families said this is a show they look forward to every year. “His sister and my sister lives down the road here, we come every year and it’s the best fireworks around.”
EAST SYRACUSE, NY

