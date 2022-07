PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Three Duke Energy workers were hit by a car after it struck their work truck in Putnam County Tuesday. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 9:50 a.m. on County Road 800 West. Cpl. Scott Ducker said witnesses to the event reported the car was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound as it came over the crest of a hill.

