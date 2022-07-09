ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Showers & storms bringing beneficial rainfall along with below average temps

By Cody Nickel
Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We remain in a very soupy and unsettled weather pattern through the weekend, although we say very beneficial rainfall that will help the dry conditions that have moved into parts of the...

WTVM

Clouds and rain for some today; Rain coverage increases mid to late week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage goes up especially after today as a surge of moisture comes up from the Gulf. While you’ll definitely want to carry the umbrella, it won’t rain all day, every day. Cloudy Tuesday with a few peeks of sun perhaps. We’ll have some hit or miss showers and storms lifting from south to north; any rain today is most likely near and south of Columbus while it is less likely north of I-85 with about a 30-40% coverage on average across our area. Highs again will be in the 80s. A few showers are possible Wednesday morning with an uptick in scattered showers and storms anticipated during the afternoon and evening. Some breaks of sun are possible; if that happens some of us could reach the upper 80s. It looks like our highest rain coverage may be Thursday, but it ultimately depends on another front approaching from the northwest and what a tropical wave decides to do. Some minor tropical development can’t be ruled out as it is sitting near the Gulf Coast between the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana but it will primarily be a rainmaker either way. How close it gets to us determines how much rain we get. We are predicting 1 to 3 inches on average for the Chattahoochee Valley through Friday. Rainfall mid to late week may occur even at night or in the morning. As we head into the weekend, the rain and storms should start to be more spaced out again and primarily of the afternoon/early evening variety. Stay up-to-date on air, online and on the WTVM Weather app.
COLUMBUS, GA
Tropical air mass brings rain and cooler temperatures

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Our tropical low pressure will continue providing moisture and rain chances tonight and tomorrow. This low pressure will move inland more tomorrow, pushing a stationary front south from the north. Wednesday’s shower will return in the early afternoon and could bring some heavy rain. Thursday’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
A gradual build-up of showers and storms from a tropical air mass

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- We are stuck in a soupy air mass thanks to a stalled-out front and system that will lift moisture in the region. The storms are expected to increase today, mainly early afternoon and throughout the early evening. This stalled system we have been talking about is holding...
COLUMBUS, GA
Low-pressure system bringing rain and well below average temperatures

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Tomorrow, we will have a low-pressure system passing through our area, providing rain tonight and tomorrow. Rain will be isolated all day. We see rain chances continue this week, with Thursday having the highest. After the system passes through, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday temperatures will...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Cooler than average while rain chances continue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Frontal boundary currently pushing into the the News 3 viewing area and it is projected to stall out across the region. We will see more isolated storms for the first part of the upcoming week. Thankfully temperatures will see a cool down with readings below average in the upper 80s. Through […]
COLUMBUS, GA
JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
WTVM

WTVM hosting ‘Carloads for Kids’ school supplies drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is teaming up with Son’s Chevrolet Cadillac of Columbus, Son’s Ford Lincoln of Auburn, and Mike Hostillo Law Firm to host a school supply drive for families across the Valley. Donations are accepted now through Friday, July 22 - and donations can be...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Kangaroo caught after getting loose in Cullman County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A kangaroo that had gotten loose in the West Point community of Cullman County has been caught. On Monday afternoon, a kangaroo that has been referred to as “Jackie Legs” on social media was caught less than half a mile from where it was being kept in Cullman County, according to […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Cusseta: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Cusseta, Georgia

Cusseta-Chattahoochee County is located in Georgia with a population of 10,470. Living in Cusseta-Chattahoochee County offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents rent their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Cusseta-Chattahoochee County and residents tend to be conservative. Is Cusseta GA a good place to live?
CUSSETA, GA
WRBL News 3

Construction worker dies after being hit by vehicle in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – One of two construction workers injured Monday after being hit by a vehicle near a work zone along Marvyn Parkway in Opelika has died. A 45-year-old male construction worker was transported via helicopter, and a 63-year-old male construction worker was transported via ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia.  63-year-old […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Woman killed in Eufaula house fire, investigation continues

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A deadly house fire in Eufaula claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman. On Monday, investigation into the origin of the fire continued.  On Saturday, an early-rising neighbor heard a popping noise and saw flames coming out of the house next door. That day, the usually quiet neighborhood, just a mile […]
EUFAULA, AL

