Showers & storms bringing beneficial rainfall along with below average temps
By Cody Nickel
3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We remain in a very soupy and unsettled weather pattern through the weekend, although we say very beneficial rainfall that will help the dry conditions that have moved into parts of the...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage goes up especially after today as a surge of moisture comes up from the Gulf. While you’ll definitely want to carry the umbrella, it won’t rain all day, every day. Cloudy Tuesday with a few peeks of sun perhaps. We’ll have some hit or miss showers and storms lifting from south to north; any rain today is most likely near and south of Columbus while it is less likely north of I-85 with about a 30-40% coverage on average across our area. Highs again will be in the 80s. A few showers are possible Wednesday morning with an uptick in scattered showers and storms anticipated during the afternoon and evening. Some breaks of sun are possible; if that happens some of us could reach the upper 80s. It looks like our highest rain coverage may be Thursday, but it ultimately depends on another front approaching from the northwest and what a tropical wave decides to do. Some minor tropical development can’t be ruled out as it is sitting near the Gulf Coast between the Florida Panhandle and Louisiana but it will primarily be a rainmaker either way. How close it gets to us determines how much rain we get. We are predicting 1 to 3 inches on average for the Chattahoochee Valley through Friday. Rainfall mid to late week may occur even at night or in the morning. As we head into the weekend, the rain and storms should start to be more spaced out again and primarily of the afternoon/early evening variety. Stay up-to-date on air, online and on the WTVM Weather app.
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Our tropical low pressure will continue providing moisture and rain chances tonight and tomorrow. This low pressure will move inland more tomorrow, pushing a stationary front south from the north. Wednesday’s shower will return in the early afternoon and could bring some heavy rain. Thursday’s...
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- We are stuck in a soupy air mass thanks to a stalled-out front and system that will lift moisture in the region. The storms are expected to increase today, mainly early afternoon and throughout the early evening. This stalled system we have been talking about is holding...
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Tomorrow, we will have a low-pressure system passing through our area, providing rain tonight and tomorrow. Rain will be isolated all day. We see rain chances continue this week, with Thursday having the highest. After the system passes through, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday temperatures will...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Frontal boundary currently pushing into the the News 3 viewing area and it is projected to stall out across the region. We will see more isolated storms for the first part of the upcoming week. Thankfully temperatures will see a cool down with readings below average in the upper 80s. Through […]
TIFTON — Six aging county road bridges in Calhoun, Lee, Randolph and Terrell counties are scheduled to be replaced using the Georgia Department of Transportation’s Design-Build Bridge Replacement Program. The bridges have a combined age of 371 years. They have posted weight limits and issues like minor cracking...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is teaming up with Son’s Chevrolet Cadillac of Columbus, Son’s Ford Lincoln of Auburn, and Mike Hostillo Law Firm to host a school supply drive for families across the Valley. Donations are accepted now through Friday, July 22 - and donations can be...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Monday’s construction zone crash that killed one worker and seriously injured another along Marvyn Parkway in Opelika is under investigation by Opelika Police, OSHA, and the Alabama Department of Transportation. Meanwhile, the owner of the company the two men worked with tells WRBL he is devastated; the worker who died had […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump, after months of sky rocketing gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas prices here in Georgia are down nearly 11% compared to the national average. Even better news, several gas stations across Columbus are sitting right around $3.80 per gallon.
CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WRBL) – A new school year in Chambers County means new school uniforms for students. The Chambers County School District is sponsoring a dress code expo for students on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, July 14th -18th. The expo is for all students in the district.
CLEBURNE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Update: All lanes are now open. Original: According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of I-20 eastbound have been closed at mile marker 212 in Cleburne County. ALEA says multiple crashes have occurred in the area, and the roadway is flooded, causing the...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday at 7 p.m. Columbus City Officials will host its second neighborhood meeting at Canaan Baptist Church located at 2835 Branton Woods Dr., in Columbus, Georgia, as part of the “All-Hands on Deck Campaign” to address cleaning up the neighborhoods in Columbus.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A kangaroo that had gotten loose in the West Point community of Cullman County has been caught. On Monday afternoon, a kangaroo that has been referred to as “Jackie Legs” on social media was caught less than half a mile from where it was being kept in Cullman County, according to […]
Cusseta-Chattahoochee County is located in Georgia with a population of 10,470. Living in Cusseta-Chattahoochee County offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents rent their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Cusseta-Chattahoochee County and residents tend to be conservative. Is Cusseta GA a good place to live?
ALBANY — Last week Seminole County was high, this week it’s low. This week southwest Georgia counties in the high range in the CDC’s COVID-19 rating system included Colquitt, Grady, Mitchell, Terrell and Thomas. Those shifting numbers are part of the current trend as COVID cases have...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – One of two construction workers injured Monday after being hit by a vehicle near a work zone along Marvyn Parkway in Opelika has died. A 45-year-old male construction worker was transported via helicopter, and a 63-year-old male construction worker was transported via ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. 63-year-old […]
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A deadly house fire in Eufaula claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman. On Monday, investigation into the origin of the fire continued. On Saturday, an early-rising neighbor heard a popping noise and saw flames coming out of the house next door. That day, the usually quiet neighborhood, just a mile […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council approved over one million dollars for a dragonfly trail in the Fountain City. $1.4 million is projected to create a connecter for the trails to intersect between Midtown and Uptown. The connecter would start from 18th Avenue to 10th Avenue at Dinglewood Park.
