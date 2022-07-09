Walnut intersection to close for construction

(Courtesy: EWSU)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you travel through downtown Evansville, you might want to know about this. City officials say the intersection at Walnut Street and Kelsey Avenue will be closed for around two days starting very soon.

The intersection is closing on July 11 so crews can work on installing a new water main. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says there are ways you can get to Kelsey Avenue during the construction.

To access east of Kelsey, enter and exit from Boeke. Officials say all side streets from Boeke to Weinbach are closed. To access west of Kelsey, enter and exit from Lincoln Park Drive off Lincoln Avenue. City officials also say that all side streets except Lincoln Park are closed.

This road closure comes as part of the city’s Walnut Street Reconstruction project. You can read more about that here.