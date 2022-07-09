ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naya Rivera Honored by Heather Morris and Other Glee Stars 2 Years After Her Death

By Ashley Joy Parker
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Naya Rivera Honored by Ryan Dorsey on Mother's Day 2022. Two years after the tragic death of Naya Rivera, the late actress' former Glee co-stars flooded Instagram with heart-warming tributes. Heather Morris, who played cheerleader Brittany Pierce—the love interest of Naya's character Santana Lopez—on the beloved Fox series,...

Naya Rivera has been a fixture on Entertainment Tonight throughout the years. Friday, July 8, 2022 marks the two-year anniversary of the Glee actress' death at age 33, which occurred after she went missing following a boat ride with her then-4-year-old son, Josey, on California's Lake Piru. Her body was recovered five days later.
