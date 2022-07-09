ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Pre-K enrollment event held for Jackson families

By Thao Ta
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cp5J_0gaMJR7H00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) Hinds Pre-K collaborative held its first citywide “Happy Bee-Day” birthday bash on Saturday, July 9.

Parents and their kids got to enjoy a dance party, cupcakes and face painting. The buzzing event promotes pre-k enrollment for the upcoming school year. JPS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Michael Cormack said education should start at an early age.

Boil water notice lifted for surface water connections

“It all starts very early. Get them started strong at four-years-old, and we can see it have a benefit for graduation rates down the line,” said Cormack.

Families were also given free admission to the Mississippi Children’s Museum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Bean Path Makerspace hosts S.T.E.A.M. workshops for students

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Bean Path Makerspace hosted a Makerspace Machine Competency Workshops on Monday, July 11. The event was held at Bean Path Makerspace on Gallatin Street. The summer program was created to connect with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) educators and students who represent all JPS schools and departments. The section that was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Summer program combats crime through education

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With more than 73 homicides so far this year in the City of Jackson, a local non-profit organization is trying to combat the crime through education. The Genesis and Life Center is teaching kids enrolled in their summer STEM program more than just lessons they’ll need in the classroom. Organizer Albert […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

City prepares for 19th Annual Jackson Black Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Get ready cowboys! The Real Cowboys Association (RCA) will host the 19th Annual Jackson Black Rodeo on Saturday, July 16. The event will be held at the Mississippi State Fair Coliseum. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. The Jackson Black Rodeo was formed […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Salvation Army to host 2022 Back to School Bash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – School is almost back in session, and the Salvation Army will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 20. The event will be held at The Salvation Army on 570 Beasley Road in Jackson from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Leaders with the...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Jackson, MS
Education
WJTV 12

McCardle goes from pediatric patient to nurse colleague

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When Abby McCardle first reported for work at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), she knew her way around. The new RN assigned to the second floor of the Blair E. Batson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi had been there as a 17-year-old chronic lung disease patient. “I met people […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

UMMC students learn about diseases in internship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cancer stole the life of Daja Martin’s mom, Kenya Ashby’s grandmother, Kayla Beamon’s grandmother, Jessica McKenzie’s grandmother, and three of Jayla Mondy’s grandparents, along with her cousin and friend. These five University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) medical students also...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Virtual job fair held for Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – MilitaryX hosted a virtual job fair for veterans in the City of Jackson on Monday, July 11. Leaders of the MilitaryX said they are helping those individuals who served as a veteran to seek employment immediately. MilitaryX wants to provide more valuable resources to those individuals that have fought for the […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Party#Pre K#Jps#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Last Call Sports Grill to hold job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Last Call Sports Grill will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at the business located at 1428 Old Square Road in Jackson.  Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions: Bartenders Barbacks Cooks  Line […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Zippia’s best companies to work for in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What makes a company the best to work for? According to Zippia, it depends on salary, company financial health and employee diversity. So, who makes the cut in Mississippi? Zippia ranked 100 companies headquartered in Mississippi. Here’s Zippia’s top ten best companies to work for.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors frustrated with trash not being picked up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors expressed their frustration in recent days over their trash not being picked up in their area. As Jackson’s trash debacle continues, city leaders are growing weary. Richard’s Disposal leaders said they’re working to get back on schedule after running behind from the 4th of July holidays. On Friday, a […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

110 laid off with closing of Jackson plant

JACKSON, Miss. — The Armstrong Flooring plant is closing its doors Friday after decades in operation in Jackson. About 110 employees learned Monday that they would be laid off when the plant on Highway 80, near Battlefield Park, closes. The company filed for bankruptcy in May hoping to avoid...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Clinton voters cast ballots on 2% restaurant tax hike

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Clinton held a special election on whether the city should implement a 2% tax hike at restaurants. “Definitely for it. I feel like it’s something that’s very much needed where we can keep the improvements. We like to keep Clinton in very good shape,” said Pat Bell, a Clinton […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Full Stop Burger Shop & Custard Counter opens in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon cutting was held for Full Stop Burger Shop & Custard Counter in Ridgeland on Tuesday, July 12. Formerly Majestic Kitchen, the new brand offers burgers along with new classics. The owner, Todd Manuel, said he set out to overhaul the way his restaurant does business. “Several months ago, we started the […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbor concerned about AMR response time

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the recent need for emergency services increasing, people are beginning to question American Medical Response, Inc.’s (AMR) services and alleged delayed response time. J.C. Johnson said he used AMR emergency services on multiple occasions to aid his father before he passed away. He said he understands people can become frustrated […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbor says ambulance never came for mother

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Jackson neighbor said after he was notified of his elderly mother’s medical condition on Friday, he contacted AMR Emergency Services, but claims help didn’t arrive. Charles Aldridge said after making the initial call for his sickly mother, he said the family waited over 45 minutes. He said he called dispatch […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes wants to move to lowest garbage collection bidder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the City of Jackson now appearing to have an invalid garbage collection, one city leader said it’s time to resolve the issue once and for all, but the right way. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said it’s time to settle the garbage contract because the city has more pressing issues. […]
JACKSON, MS
thingstodopost.org

Brookhaven Hotels | Places to Stay in Brookhaven

Discover the best hotels in Brookhaven, Mississippi including Holiday Inn Express & Suites Brookhaven, an IHG Hotel, Hampton Inn Brookhaven, Americas Best Value Inn Brookhaven, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Brookhaven, an IHG Hotel, The Inn on Whitworth, Super 8 by Wyndham Brookhaven, Quality Inn, OYO Hotel Brookhaven MS - I-55, Motel 6 Brookhaven, MS, OYO Hotel Brookhaven MS Hwy 51 North.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Jackson City Council to address garbage collection contract

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council is expected to discuss the garbage collection contract with Richard's Disposal Tuesday. Last week, a Hinds County judge ruled that Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba does not have the authority to veto a negative vote for the contract. Lumumba said he plans to...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

St. Dominic, SMRMC partner on Electronic Medical Record

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- St Dominic Hospital and and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center(SMRMC) in McComb has partnered to have the same electronic medical record delivered through the EPIC platform on Tuesday, July 12. EPIC is one of the nation’s largest electronic medical record software that helps secure personal data for...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy