Mississippi State

Entrepreneur Fair held at Two Mississippi Museums

By Richard Lake
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Two Mississippi Museums held an Entrepreneur Fair to help educate entrepreneurs and small business owners about opportunities that are available to them in Mississippi.

Small business from across the state participated and shared their tips and tricks of entrepreneurship.

Ribbon cutting held for mobile lemonade stand

Higher Purpose Company (HPC) sponsored the event, allowing free admission for the public.

“Our mission is to support Black-owned businesses in Mississippi. We know entrepreneurship is one way to create and sustain wealth. What we want to make sure is that that wealth is equally distributed. That’s why we’re focusing on Black-owned businesses, to make sure that we uplift those businesses to provide the resources that they deserve,” said HPC CEO Tim Lampkin.

The fair was the start of many events that are accompanying a brand new exhibit at the Two Mississippi Museums. The Negro Motorist Green Book exhibit will be open until September 25.

