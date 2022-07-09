ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Cameron Explains Why He Gave Jake And Neytiri A Family In Avatar 2

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXGXW_0gaMJ9Yg00
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Over ten years since the theatrical debut of James Cameron’s Avatar, which would unseat Titanic and become the highest-grossing movie of all time, the science fiction adventure franchise will finally return later this year with a sequel. We only know so much about The Way of Water right now, and more is sure to be revealed. But one major element of it that we do is that it'll introduce Jake Sully and Neytiri’s kids, who were added to the storyline for a specific reason that's near to the filmmaker’s heart.

James Cameron has been planning his Avatar sequels pretty much since the original movie released in 2009. The writer-director is a shrewd filmmaker, who is typically very deliberate when it comes to the creative decisions that he makes. When Cameron was asked about the decision to give its protagonists, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, children, he explained that it adds something crucial that he doesn't think is present in contemporary fantasy films:

I’m a father of five. I look around – I don’t want to specifically say the Marvel Universe, or the DC Universe – at current fantasy and science-fiction and all these heroes seem unbound in the mire of relationships, the stuff that pulls you down and clips your wings, that stops you running around and risking your life. I thought, ‘What if I take these incredible characters of Jake and Neytiri and give them a family?’ That gives them feet of clay right there.

Today's best Disney+ deals

Disney+ Monthly

(opens in new tab)

$7.99

/mth

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Disney+ (opens in new tab)

Disney+ Yearly

(opens in new tab)

$79.99

/year

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Disney+ (opens in new tab)

As the legendary director explained to Empire, in some large franchises, heroes stand alone without families. Also, James Cameron himself has a large family, and it's an important part of his life. With that, he decided to add the young characters to the upcoming 2022 movie and presumably the other planned sequels.

From what we know, Jake and Neytiri will have three biological Na’vi children in Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss). Additionally, they will come across an orphaned human boy that they take in played by Jack Champion. Additionally, Sigourney Weaver will play a Na’vi teen named Kiri, thanks to the power of motion capture. Her original character in the franchise, Dr. Grace Augustine, died in the first movie.

Also part of the Avatar: Way of the Water cast are Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Cliff Curtis and Jemaine Clement, just to name a few. The movie implements some cutting-edge technology, especially when it comes to its many underwater sequences, which were filmed with performance capture... underwater – a first in cinema history.

James Cameron is making Way of the Water to specifically be enjoyed on the big screen, which he is confident the “audience wants.” And considering the massive number of views the Avatar 2 trailer received when it dropped online (which allowed it to surpass recent Star Wars movies along with Black Widow and Incredibles 2) this could be another huge release for Cameron.

We don’t know the runtime, but given James Cameron’s recent words about it, it looks like it’ll be a long sit. But if the dynamic amongst this new movie family is as compelling as the director is teasing, it should be entertaining throughout. Avatar: Way of the Water hits theaters on December 16th. You can also stream the first movie now with a Disney+ subscription.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fDLy_0gaMJ9Yg00

YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Photos Reveal New Look at Hulk, Titania, and More

The countdown has officially begun for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the live-action series debuting on Disney+ in a little over a month. The series will be led by Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, who will be surrounded by a surprising ensemble cast. This cast is sure to contribute an epic and hilarious experience for viewers, and a new series of photos officially released by Disney+ provide a new look at what that will entail. The She-Hulk photos, which you can check out below, provide new glimpses at Maslany as Jennifer Walters, as well as characters like Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Mary MacPheeran / Titania (Jameela Jamil).
PHOTOGRAPHY
Cinemablend

Avatar’s James Cameron Explains How Lord Of The Rings Influenced His Pitch For The Sequels

Avatar’s lore is about to expand as James Cameron prepares to unleash Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 over the next few years. As any great filmmaker does, Cameron drew from multiple sources to craft the film series and its story. One source might be surprising to some but made sense given its success as an encompassing franchise. The Avatar director explained how Lord of the Rings influenced his pitch for the upcoming sequels.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Top Gun: Maverick May Be Crushing It With Audiences, But Mickey Rourke Has Some Not-So-Nice Things To Say About Tom Cruise's Acting

Top Gun: Maverick has blown away all expectations by not simply being a box office success but an absolute smash. The movie has grossed over $1 billion at the global box office and put Tom Cruise back on top as one of the biggest movie stars in the world. However, one former Academy Award nominee is far from impressed and Mickey Rourke isn’t hiding how he feels.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Jemaine Clement
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Stephen Lang
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Cliff Curtis
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
James Cameron
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Jamie Flatters
Cinemablend

Cameron Diaz Explains Why She Took A Break From Acting, And What She Missed Most Before Unretiring For New Movie With Jamie Foxx

For the past four years, Cameron Diaz has been living her best life being a wife, a mother to her two-year-old daughter, and creating her own wine brand Avaline. However, a Netflix movie with her former Annie co-star Jamie Foxx pulled her out of retirement and set the stage for the next big move in her life. Before she officially gets back to filming, the San Diego native has explained why she took a break from acting and what she missed the most about it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avatar 2#Motion Capture#Disney Movies#Film Star#The Marvel Universe#The Dc Universe#Disney De
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on ‘Vicious’

Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously. After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back. “You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.” The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kirsten Dunst Marries Jesse Plemons After 6 Years Together

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot, PEOPLE confirms. The Power of the Dog costars quietly got married last weekend at the GoldenEye luxury resort near Ocho Rios, Jamaica, according to Page Six, after sharing six years of their lives and two kids together. A rep for Dunst...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Much Shorter Is Natalie Portman Than Her ‘Thor’ Co-Star Chris Hemsworth?

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s on-screen partnership is an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, filming scenes together required some ingenuity because of their severe height difference. The production team found a way, and Natalie Portman’s height doesn’t stop her from wielding Mjolnir in the new Thor: Love and Thunder. So, how tall is Natalie Portman compared to Chris Hemsworth?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Anthony Anderson Explains Exactly Why He Decided To Leave Law And Order After Just One Season

It's likely that some Law & Order fans were surprised when it was revealed that the revival would be losing a major star in Anthony Anderson. This came development came shortly after NBC delivered the exciting Season 22 renewal news for the show. Viewers seemed to enjoy seeing Det. Kevin Bernard back on the case again alongside Jeffrey Donovan’s Det. Frank Cosgrove, and they may likely have questions regarding his exit. On that note, Anderson has now explained exactly why he decided to leave the legal drama after just a single season.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Jennifer Lopez Dropped A ‘Summer Of Booty’ Video, And It’s Reportedly Connected To A Major Business Move For The Star

In 2019, it was Meg Thee Stallion’s quintessential “Hot Girl Summer.” Then last year, in a movement that was probably only executed to its fullest expression by the creator herself, Lizzo hilariously said it was “Ass Crack Summer.” Well, for 2022, Jennifer Lopez has refined the homage and officially declared it the “Summer of Booty” in a newly released video. And reportedly, it’s all connected to a major business move for the star.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Netflix Star Busisiwe Lurayi Is Dead At 36

Throughout the gigantic library of Netflix shows, a wide sampling of international programs has introduced audiences worldwide to some of their new favorite series. One such title is the South African comedy hit How to Ruin Christmas, which saw Busisiwe Lurayi’s Tumi spending one chaotic holiday after another with her family. Recently, the series had been announced for a third season, but that news now comes with an unfortunate caveat, as Lurayi has unexpectedly died at the age of 36.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Amidst Mixed Reviews, Beanie Feldstein Is Leaving Broadway's Funny Girl, And She's Being Replaced By A Major Name

Many big stars in Hollywood got their start on Broadway, and many Hollywood stars will now and then give the stage a try. Hugh Jackman is currently back on Broadway in The Music Man after making his name in Hollywood and his reviews have been pretty solid. The same can't be said for up and coming Hollywood star Beanie Feldstein, who has been playing the lead role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl to mixed reviews. Now the actress has decided to leave the show earlier than anticipated, but Funny Girl has found a big name to takeover as Lea Michele has just been announced as the new Fanny Brice.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

11 Years After Amy Winehouse’s Death, Her Biopic Is Moving Forward With Some Fifty Shades Talent

The life of Amy Winehouse definitely has the makings of a biopic film. Just like with music biopics such as Selena, Judy and Bohemian Rhapsody where a young musician’s life is cut short, Amy Winehouse sadly falls in this category. The 27-year-old singer passed away from alcohol poisoning eleven years ago, but her story will be told through a biopic that's moving forward with some Fifty Shades of Grey talent behind it.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Celebs From Matthew McConaughey To James Van Der Beek Have Left Hollywood. Why Modern Family's Ariel Winter Continued The Trend

It used to be common for major actors to live in Hollywood or its sister acting city New York, but over the past several years a slew of celebrities have shifted away from that mindset, leaving Tinseltown. The list of celebrities no longer calling Los Angeles home is varied, from Marvel stars like Chris Hemsworth to a-listers like Matthew McConaughey and even famous TV personalities like James Van Der Beek. Now, Modern Family star Ariel Winter has explained why she’s also continued the trend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Can’t Stop Talking Smack About Other DC Heroes, Drops F-Bomb Over Suicide Squad

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been waiting quite some time for the world to see the glory of Black Adam, and he does not shy away from boasting about how powerful the morally gray hero is. Ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 new release film Black Adam, Johnson doesn’t hold back in talking smack about other DC heroes, and even drops an f-bomb over David Ayers’ Suicide Squad.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
126K+
Followers
35K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy