Roll-off Dumpster Day returns after two-month delay
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – For the first time in months, the City of Jackson held another Roll-off Dumpster Day.
It was held in the old Dillard’s parking lot at the Metrocenter Mall. Roll-off Dumpster Day is normally held every second Saturday of the month, but city officials said the two-month delay has been due to an equipment shortage.Boil water notice lifted for surface water connections
Jackson’s solid waste manager said the event is a great way to prevent illegal dumping.
“We invite them to come out, take advantage of our roll-off dumpster event. Anything to prevent illegal dumping. As always, Monday through Saturday, they can utilize our Byram facility,” said Solid Waste Manager Lakesha Weathers.
City officials said you can place larger items on the curb for trash pickup on your second collection day.
