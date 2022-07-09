ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Target Mohammed Salisu Is Not Expected To Leave Southampton This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Reported Manchester City target Mohammed Salisu is not expected to leave Southampton this summer. The centre-back has been linked to Manchester City in the past few days as the club are looking for replacements for Nathan Ake, but it is not thought Salisu will leave the Saints.

Southampton and City have a good relationship, with former Manchester City players Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia both joining Southampton this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rJew_0gaMHz0H00
Mohammed Salisus is not expected to leave Southampton IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to official City Transfer Room sources, Mohammed Salisu is not expected to leave Southampton this summer. Salisu could leave is if he forces a move, but this is considered highly unlikely.

Salisu signed for the Saints from Real Valladolid in August 2020 for 12million. The defender has went from strength to strength since.

The player recently declared for Ghana ahead of the World Cup in November, along with Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Manchester City are in search of a replacement for Nathan Ake who looks more likely by the day to leave the club.

But our official source tells us Mohammed Salisu is not expected to leave Southampton this season, unless Southampton decide they want to cash in on the player.

Who will Manchester City replace Nathan Ake with?

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
City Transfer Room

‘Door Opens’ for Jack Grealish With Manchester City Transfer Almost Completed According to BBC Pundit

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks that Raheem Sterling moving to Chelsea will '"open the door" for Jack Grealish next season. Robinson, who was speaking to Football Insider believes this is the perfect chance for the £100 million signing to "shine". This comes after an average first season with the Premier League champions after being the star man for Aston Villa previously.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Nketiah
Person
Mohammed Salisu
Person
Tariq Lamptey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Chelsea#Real Valladolid
City Transfer Room

Report: Manchester City Looking Across Europe for Nathan Ake Replacement With Sevilla’s Jules Kounde Top of the List

Vital Football are claiming that Sevilla will hold out for £65 million if Manchester City want to sign French International Jules Kounde to replace Nathan Ake. The 27-year-old looks set to seal his return back to Chelsea which will mean a move back into the market for Pep Guardiola who wouldn't want to be short of central defenders going into the start of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Chilwell ‘very positive’ moving forward with Chelsea still in a ‘good place’

Chelsea went into last season as Champions of Europe, with an outstanding defense, a solid midfield, incredible young talent in attack, and with an incoming club-record striker signing to lead the line. And the resulting prognostications of a Premier League title looked on point for the first few months of the campaign, before injuries, interviews, and invasions took their toll. Two domestic cup final defeats have added to the feelings of disappointment, and our summer transfer window has done little to soothe those vibes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy