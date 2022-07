GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Golden Alert was issued for a Kentucky woman who may be in East Tennessee with a man, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. Brooke Marie Vreeland, 22, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, was last seen on Sunday, July 10 at 9:55 p.m. in the Stone Creek Drive, Noetown Road area of Middlesboro. She was reported missing at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.

