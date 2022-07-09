ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City, CO

This Colorado City is One of the Worst for Having Fun, New Study Says

By Emily Mashak
1230 ESPN
1230 ESPN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's common knowledge that the Centennial State is a fun place to live. Don't just take our word for it — last month, WalletHub ranked Colorado as the sixth most fun state in the U.S. However, that doesn't mean all of Colorado is fun. According to a new...

espnwesterncolorado.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado City, CO
Government
State
California State
City
Centennial, CO
City
Denver, CO
Centennial, CO
Government
City
Loveland, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Centennial, CO
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
City
Colorado City, CO
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Colorado City, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Monday is the coolest day in about two weeks, don't expect it to last

After 100 degree heat along the Front Range over the weekend, Monday will be pleasantly cooler.Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler on Monday compared to Saturday and Sunday. Denver officially reached 100 degrees on Saturday which set a new record high temperature for July 9. Sunday was even hotter with 101 degrees which was just shy of the record from July 10, 2016 which is 102 degrees.Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins which is almost 10 degrees below normal for the middle of July and the coolest weather in...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

One Of Colorado’s Newest Self-Pour Bars Is Now Open. How Does It Work?

Colorado already has plenty to brag about beer-wise, but now we're really getting fancy with self-pour beer bars. Have you ever tried one of these fancy new self-pour bars?. The line "bartender, pour me something tall, cold, and strong" has never felt easier now that you can be your own bartender. We've all spent time at a bar or club waiting for what feels like forever as our poor bartender friends try and juggle serving a bar full of pushy drunk people trying to order a round of drinks or shots for their friends. Or, having an empty beer and having to wait for your server to swing back around to let you order another round, especially these days with staff shortages. What if there was a way to eliminate that "middle man" and just take care of pouring your own beer? Well, there is.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Colorado#The Centennial State#Chula Vista#Tiktok
fairviewlending.com

A “reckoning” is due. Atlanta overvalued by 58%, Denver by 39%

“A reckoning is due. Home prices and rents can’t separate as significantly as they have from their long-term fundamental trends without major issues arising in the marketplace,” said Ken Johnson, an economist at Florida Atlantic University, in an analysis. “Few markets, if any, will escape unscathed.” Will real estate values plummet as the study predicts? How accurate is the model with their predictions?
ATLANTA, GA
99.9 KEKB

Digital License Plates Will Soon Be Available In Colorado

Coloradans will soon be able to purchase their very own digital license plates thanks to a brand-new bill signed into law that is set to go into effect next month. According to Colorado Politics, the legislation permitting the modernized plates in Colorado, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis back in April.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
1230 ESPN

Colorado Summertime Activities to Enjoy with Family + Friends

It's easy to see why Colorado looks forward to the summer months as much as the winter months. You can't help but have a blast between May and October. Some summers see more excitement than others, but you can set yourself up to make the most of the season by enjoying the following activities with family and friends.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

1230 ESPN

Grand Junction, CO
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 1230AM has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1230espn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy