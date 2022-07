Are you interested in purchasing a truck from the Ford lineup? As one of the most popular automakers in the world, Ford has a few excellent pickup truck options to choose from. However, if you’re on a tight budget, there’s only one viable option. A single Ford pickup starts under $25,000, and it isn’t the most popular Ford F-150 or even the midsize Ranger. The only Ford truck that starts under $25,000 is the 2022 Ford Maverick.

