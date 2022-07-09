ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVF&R: 1 hospitalized after Skyline Blvd crash

By Michaela Bourgeois
 3 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters are on the scene on Skyline Boulevard and Cornelius Pass Road after a crash, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

One patient has been extricated and taken to a trauma hospital, TVF&R said.

Officials also noted Life Flight was called to the scene.

According to TVF&R, the intersection has been closed as crews work to clear the roadway.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsboro fire crews are also assisting on the scene.

This is a developing story.

kptv.com

Lithium battery causes house fire in Hillsboro, 2 people injured

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Hillsboro early Monday morning. Just before 1 a.m., Hillsboro Fire crews were called out to a house fire in the 300 block of Northeast 3rd Avenue, near Northeast Jackson. Hillsboro Fire told FOX 12 that a scooter with a lithium battery was inside the garage and sparked a fire.
#Hospital#Skyline#Traffic Accident#Life Flight
kptv.com

Boat runs over 2 people on Willamette River in Newberg

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A boat ran over two people who were floating on an innertube in the Willamette River on Monday afternoon. The boat involved was pulling the innertube near the Rogers Landing area when they crossed paths, running over both people, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
NEWBERG, OR
KOIN 6 News

Pickup truck driver dies in rollover crash in Hazel Dell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a pickup truck died Saturday night after veering off Northeast 78th Street in Hazel Dell, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a reported crash where a single truck left the road and rolled until it landed on its top beside the roadway. The crash happened near the corner of NE 78th and NE 39th Avenue.
HAZEL DELL, WA
987thebull.com

Dozens Of Bullets Fired In Two Gresham Gunfights

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police say they were scrambling as two gunfights broke out on opposite ends of the city early Saturday. They’re still on the hunt for the suspects. They say it’s a miracle that nobody has reported getting hurt, at least not yet. Officers rushed to...
GRESHAM, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Road rage catches up with suspect

The Beaverton Police Department reports notable calls for service from June 20-25, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Uncooperative diner earns trip to jail

The Hillsboro Police Department responded to many calls for service in the period of June 27-July 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 27 A catalytic convertor was stolen off a delivery truck in the 6000 block of Southeast Alexander Street. Two middle school softball players got into a fight, which devolved into a melee including multiple adult family members, in the 800 block of Northeast...
HILLSBORO, OR
KOIN 6 News

Man arrested after Portland armed robbery, threatening with knife

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of a Portland armed robbery on Monday has been arrested after reportedly threatening others with a knife, according to authorities. The Portland Police Bureau identified the suspect as 38-year-old Vichea Jay Pok, who was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Pok faces three counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree attempted assault.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Deputies: Woman found hiding in house after hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested Sunday in the Aloha community for reportedly fleeing the scene of a car crash on foot and then breaking into a home, according to authorities. Thirty-two-year-old Melissa Valdez of Hillsboro was taken to jail and charged with misdemeanor failure to perform...
ALOHA, OR
KOIN 6 News

Police ID man found dead by Cowlitz River, death ruled a homicide

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — Several days after a man was found dead by the Cowlitz River, Kelso police announced they are officially ruling the case as a homicide. Officers found the body — identified on Monday as 46-year-old Kelso resident Matthew H. Pettit — in a wooded area in the 400 block of N 1st Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The discovery of the body immediately spurred a “suspicious death” investigation.
KELSO, WA
Gresham Outlook

News Briefs: Shots fired in downtown Gresham, no injuries

Dozen shots fired near Main Avenue and Second Street; Fluid spill cleaned at Gresham StationShots fired in downtown Gresham Gunfire rang out in downtown Gresham in the early morning hours Saturday, July 9, in an incident that had no reported injuries or damage. Around 2:30 a.m. a series of more than a dozen shots were fired near North Main Avenue and Northwest Second Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 9 mm casings in the street, but no damage was noted nor injuries reported to officers. According to witnesses and the Gresham Police Department, at...
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Online shopper falls victim to scam

The Scappoose Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from June 13-28, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
SCAPPOOSE, OR
KXL

Driver Arrested For Critically Injuring Woman In SW Portland Hit & Run

PORTLAND, Ore. — An elderly woman visiting her husband at St. Vincent Medical Center was critically injured when she was hit by a car on Thursday night. Washington County Sherriff’s deputies say Diana Petty, 72, was crossing Southwest Barnes Road when she was hit by the driver of a vehicle who ran a red light around 7:20pm and left the scene.
KOIN 6 News

Man accused of criminal homicide in Tillamook County

NEHALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Saturday after identifying him as the suspect in a criminal homicide. Tillamook 911 dispatchers were reportedly advised of a violent crime that took place on Friday night. Law enforcement responded by going to a residence on Highway 101 N in Nehalem and found a dead man inside the home.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

