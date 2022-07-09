TVF&R: 1 hospitalized after Skyline Blvd crash

Firefighters were on the scene on Skyline Boulevard and Cornelius Pass Road after a crash, Tualatin Fire & Rescue said. One patient was extricated and taken… Read More

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters are on the scene on Skyline Boulevard and Cornelius Pass Road after a crash, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

One patient has been extricated and taken to a trauma hospital, TVF&R said.

Officials also noted Life Flight was called to the scene.

According to TVF&R, the intersection has been closed as crews work to clear the roadway.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsboro fire crews are also assisting on the scene.

This is a developing story.