ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

AP runs fact check on fake Abe tweet about Clinton

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWUim_0gaMD6YP00
Tweet

The Associated Press ran a fact check of a screenshot of a tweet circulating online that was purportedly written by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about Hillary Clinton, determining that the tweet was fake.

A screenshot shared online showed a tweet apparently posted by an account with the Twitter handle “@ShinzoAbe” that included a Google translation in English reading, “I have information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton.” It was purportedly written before Abe’s death, on July 7 at 1:09 p.m.

The screenshot also shows a Twitter verified blue checkmark next to the user’s name.

The AP determined the screenshot and its tweet were fake for several reasons. The Japanese text included in the screenshot of the tweet does not actually reference Clinton, Abe’s real Twitter account uses a different photo and account handle and the tweet is actually referencing a meme, the outlet reported.

The AP also noted that the typeface used in part of the screenshot of the tweet was different from that used on the social media platform, behind some of the words there is a little discoloration, there appears to be some stretching and pixelation of the Japanese characters and the screenshot is blurry.

Reuters also ran a fact check of the screenshot of the tweet and determined that the tweet did not actually come from the former Japanese prime minister.

The longtime Japanese leader was giving a campaign speech on Friday when he was killed by a gunman. A suspect was soon detained by police.

President Biden in a statement said he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened” and called the attack a “tragedy.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Shinzo Abe
FOXBusiness

Varney: Another Biden failure, another Harris embarrassment

During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Japanese#Ap#Reuters
The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
Daily Mail

'Be the effing President': Democrat anger at Biden reaches boiling point as strategists say the White House is 'one step behind', being hurt by 'fiery' speeches from MAGA Republicans and the President needs to step up

Democratic frustration with Joe Biden is boiling over as the midterms approach with many wanting to see a more aggressive, fighter of a president as the clock ticks down to November's election. A litany of complaints has surfaced in the past few weeks about Biden's administration, mainly that it has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

631K+
Followers
75K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy