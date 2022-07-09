ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee State Library and Archives' second Saturday tours return

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRdX7_0gaMD0G300
Guided tours of the state library will be offered every second Saturday of the month until October.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Guided Second Saturday tours of the Tennessee State Library & Archives facility are officially back.

Through October, the second Saturdays of each month will mean family-friendly guided tours of the Library & Archives every hour, on the hour, from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. They will be free to the public.

“Our Second Saturday tours, led by staff members, give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the Library & Archives and their extensive collections,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “There is something for everyone interested in Tennessee history and culture at the Library & Archives, and this tour shows you the new technologies we implemented that give guests easier access to the collections.”

The Library & Archives are a division of the Department of State. It's a hub for the collection and preservation of books, records and other documents of historical and reference value focused on Tennessee and Tennesseans.

Among the institutions' collections are Tennessee's Constitutions, letters from Tennessee's three presidents, Civil War diaries, records from 55 former Tennessee governors, maps, photographs and original records of the State of Franklin.

Visitors can experience Tennessee's history through interactive exhibits, open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The library, microfilm and manuscripts reading rooms are open for research during regular business hours, excluding Monday.

Tennessee State Library & Archives' Second Saturday tours first launched in 2021 and also ran through October.

More information about the location and the available programs can be found at the Library & Archives website. You can also call 615-741-2764.

Comments / 0

Related
WEGR ROCK 103

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Tennessee

America as a country has a rich history, but every state has its own history that has shaped each into what they are today. Reader's Digest searched the country to find the most historic landmark in each state, from the birthplace of one of the most notable Americans and sites of historic battles to the subjects of landmark Supreme Court rulings that progressed the country. Because Tennessee has a history of strong cultural roots, there are plenty of landmarks around the state that are a must-see for any history buff.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

Nearest Green Distillery unearths the story of a slave and the birth of Tennessee whiskey

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — About an hour drive south of Nashville, there’s a distillery that aims to bring truth to a long history of Tennessee whiskey making. Nearest Green Distillery sits on 323 acres of property in Shelbyville. The Black-owned company is led by CEO Fawn Weaver, who helped unearth the story of Nathan “Nearest” Green—a former slave who taught Jack Daniel everything he knew about distilling whiskey.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Six Tennessee cities among nation’s “sweatiest”

Six Tennessee cities are among the sweatiest in the nation, according to an online study. In the study of 200 metropolitan areas, Nashville is ranked the 17th sweatiest, Memphis 24th, Clarksville 33rd, Murfreesboro 47th, Chattanooga 52nd, and Knoxville 66th. Orlando, Florida was considered the nation’s sweatiest city. The study,...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
radionwtn.com

Newest Tennessee Master Naturalists Graduated

Springville, Tenn.–Another class of Tennessee Master Naturalists have been certified as they wrapped up their ten-month course at the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge at Springville. Their last class focused on insects with Instructor Glenn Lee, at left. The next course begins in September. Contact the refuge at 731 642 2091 for more info. The refuge is located at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville. (Refuge photo).
SPRINGVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manuscripts#Tennessee State Library#The Library Archives#The Department Of State#Tennesseans#Franklin
WEGR ROCK 103

This Is The Best Lake In Tennessee

Tennessee may be landlocked, but thanks to the bountiful the lakes dotting the state from Memphis to Bristol, you don't have to go too far to spend some quality time on the water with family and friends. Cheapism searched the country to find the best lake in each state, including...
MEMPHIS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Lifest Christian music festival returning to Tennessee

Lifefest, one of the largest Christian Music Festivals in the nation, is returning to Tennessee July 28-30. The event will have an extensive lineup of entertainers, including popular artists Casting Crowns, Skillet, and Stephen Curtis Chapman. Tickets for the full event are $72/adult and $36 for youth age 8-15. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Metro Nashville Public Schools to host job fair this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is looking to fill teacher and other support staff roles through a summer hiring fair this weekend. English, math and science teachers are in high demand, according to MNPS, as well as, teachers for exceptional education classrooms. The district is also looking for non-licensed professionals who are working toward completing their licenses. These candidates can teach full-time pre-K through 12th grade, with the exception of PE, exceptional education and end-of-course classes.
NASHVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Tennessee voters get an early chance to decide crowded ballot

The 14-day period for early voting in the Aug. 4 election begins Friday in Tennessee. The crowded ballot includes general election races for courthouse offices, such as sheriff, county mayor and county clerk, as well as state and federal primaries for legislative seats. Voters will also decide a number of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy