ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Georgetown fire contained after threatening homes

By Taylor Girtman, Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A 37-acre fire in Georgetown, which threatened 10 houses, is believed to have been started by “discarded smoking material,” the Georgetown Fire Department said Saturday.

The fire happened Saturday afternoon along SH 195 and Chi Chi Drive near the Berry Creek North neighborhood.

Before the fire was contained, several residences were evacuated, a city spokesperson said.

No homes were damaged by the fire, and no injuries were reported. Damages included fences at three houses, minor damage on one fence and a damaged swing and hammock, according to a Saturday night update.

“Initial indication is that the cause of the fire is discarded smoking material,” Georgetown Fire Assistant Chief Clay Shell said in a statement.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1SjD_0gaMCVKI00
    The grass fire in Georgetown burned 28 acres, according to the city. (Courtesy Andrew Rentschler)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6uN4_0gaMCVKI00
    A large grass fire in Georgetown that briefly threatened homes are now contained, according to the city. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRPbc_0gaMCVKI00
    A large grass fire in Georgetown that briefly threatened homes are now contained, according to the city. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SkKn_0gaMCVKI00
    A large grass fire in Georgetown that briefly threatened homes are now contained, according to the city. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8TKy_0gaMCVKI00
    A large grass fire in Georgetown that briefly threatened homes are now contained, according to the city. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAgH8_0gaMCVKI00
    A large grass fire in Georgetown that briefly threatened homes are now contained, according to the city. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

Georgetown Fire/Medical, ESD 5 and ESD 7 responded to the fire.

A large power outage in the neighboring area has since been resolved as of 8:41 p.m., according to a Pedernales Electric Cooperative spokesperson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mySanAntonio.com

6 Texas lavender farms to visit before the season's over

Searching for an adventure that’s fun and soothing to your senses? Look no further than a trip to a Texas lavender farm. As Texas agritourism continues to soar with many varieties of lavender, including types from Provence, France, there’s no shortage of lavender farms to get your fragrance fix. The best part? A visit is typically free unless, of course, you indulge in tempting locally sourced products in the farm’s gift shop or pick your own bouquet to take home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Georgetown, TX
Local
Texas Government
Georgetown, TX
Government
KVUE

1 dead after jet ski crash on Lake Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed Tuesday evening after a jet ski collision on Lake Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred around 6:03 p.m. near the 8000 block of Big View Drive. STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department also responded. Officials said one person was...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire
spectrumlocalnews.com

CapMetro suspends MetroRail service July 15-23

AUSTIN, Texas — MetroRail service will be suspended from Friday, July 15 through Saturday, July 23 for maintenance along the 32-mile rail line. There will be no service during this time. Instead, there will be a shuttle from the Leander, Lakeline and Howard stations to bring passengers to the...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXAN

4 residents displaced, 2 pets killed in northwest Austin fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An accidental fire at a northwest Austin home overnight has displaced four residents and killed two pets, the Austin Fire Department confirmed Sunday morning. Austin Fire responded to the 4700 block of Marblehead Drive just after 2 a.m. Sunday, after a fire on an exterior deck...
AUSTIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Tan Lines Are Optional at This Wild & Lovely Park In Texas

You may be surprised to know that people in El Paso enjoy working on their bronze tan. Although some people prefer to be bronze all over just means you have to tan nude. Sure some people may use their own backyard but wish they could be on an island. Kind of like the island you saw in the movie Turistas minus the horror of course.
EL PASO, TX
dailytrib.com

Zebra on the loose in Spicewood

Law enforcement officials are urging the public to keep their distance from a zebra on the loose in the Spicewood area off of County Road 408. The zebra was first spotted on the afternoon of Monday, July 11. As of Tuesday, the animal is still missing. “He is a wild...
SPICEWOOD, TX
KXAN

DPS: Motorcyclist avoids state troopers, dies in Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died after he failed to stop for authorities Tuesday morning in east Austin, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. DPS said troopers tried to stop the driver of a Honda Rebel motorcycle on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD identifies man killed near north Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the person killed in a north Austin shooting July 9. Michael Richardson, 37, was found with several gunshot wounds in a tent near the InTown Suites, located in the 9900 block of N. Lamar Blvd., according to APD. Officers were called to the scene around 7:22 a.m. and medics performed CPR, but Richardson died at the scene, APD said.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Travis County extends burn ban amid record-setting heat

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway was before commissioners Tuesday asking for yet another extension of the county’s burn ban. His request comes as record-setting heat and low humidity have “only worsened” fire conditions. “With the rate that we’re going right...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy