Georgetown fire contained after threatening homes

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A 37-acre fire in Georgetown, which threatened 10 houses, is believed to have been started by “discarded smoking material,” the Georgetown Fire Department said Saturday.

The fire happened Saturday afternoon along SH 195 and Chi Chi Drive near the Berry Creek North neighborhood.

Before the fire was contained, several residences were evacuated, a city spokesperson said.

No homes were damaged by the fire, and no injuries were reported. Damages included fences at three houses, minor damage on one fence and a damaged swing and hammock, according to a Saturday night update.

“Initial indication is that the cause of the fire is discarded smoking material,” Georgetown Fire Assistant Chief Clay Shell said in a statement.

The grass fire in Georgetown burned 28 acres, according to the city. (Courtesy Andrew Rentschler)

A large grass fire in Georgetown that briefly threatened homes are now contained, according to the city. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

Georgetown Fire/Medical, ESD 5 and ESD 7 responded to the fire.

A large power outage in the neighboring area has since been resolved as of 8:41 p.m., according to a Pedernales Electric Cooperative spokesperson.

