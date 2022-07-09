ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tops shooting survivor gets fitted for White House visit

By James Kattato
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's not about the clothes the man wears, but the man who wears them. In the case of Jerome Bridges, he's been through a lot, but wants to use a special opportunity to shine light on a bigger issue.

"This will be my very first time going to Washington D.C. It's very exciting for me," Bridges said.

On Saturday, Bridges showcased a suit fitted to him by Thread Quarters on Buffalo's East Side, as he prepares for a day with the President of the United States. This in response to his bravery that he showcased during the shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

"Everyday, I think about what happened at my store. I still have nightmares about it. My sleep is off a lot," Bridges said.

Bridges is a Scanning Coordinator at what he calls 'Tops 250'. When he goes to D.C. on Monday, he'll have lunch with President Biden and also be there to witness an historic signing of a new anti-gun law.

For Bridges, this shows to him how badly the President wants to make change.

"Some of the Presidents in the past cared, but this one really cares about what happens in his nation. To me, he's one of the best I've ever known," Bridges said.

The law the President will sign into law will do the following:

  • Stricter background checks for those under 21
  • Mental health funding
  • Laws that will remove guns from people who are perceived to be a threat
  • Close loopholes

Bridges said this is something he wants to see change the country for years to come.

"I'm really hoping it works out," Bridges said.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

