Police have yet to identify the man whose body was recovered. William Farrington for NY Post

A man’s body was found floating in the East River Saturday, authorities said.

Police recovered the body of an unidentified man in his 40s off East 41st Street and the FDR Drive at around 1 p.m., the NYPD said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD Harbor unit removed the body from the East River Saturday afternoon.

The circumstances of his death, or how he ended up in the water, were not immediately known.