99¢ Paramount+, Starz and Showtime Among Prime Day Streaming Deals

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to get caught up on the devilishly good Evil , which to date has scared up some 30 episodes, Prime Day could be the day for you.

Though the annual, two-day bargain-hunting event for Amazon Prime members doesn’t officially arrive until this Tuesday, July 12, many deals are already live — including more than a half-dozen “99¢-per-month” introductory rates for streaming subscriptions that maybe, just maybe, you’ve been shy to pull the trigger on.

Meaning, if you’re an Amazon Prime member and you sign up by July 13 for Paramount+ — home to TVLine favorites such as Evil , Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , SEAL Team and The Good Fight , South Park movie specials, and the upcoming second season of Blood & Treasure — the first two months will run you less than a buck each, after which the usual rate for P+ ($9.99/month) kicks in. Makob is not currently accepted as payment.

(TVLine’s handy “ What’s New This Month on Streaming ” guide can point you to other Paramount+ offerings.)

But again, for the uninitiated: To take part in Prime Day shopping, you must already be or become an Amazon Prime member — which frankly I for so long was averse to doing, until I realized I needed to bulk-order the hard-to-find cinnamon flavor of Somersaults Sunflower Seed Bites. (I’ll also occasionally throw in some MIO, because the taste of plain water is meh .)

Other streaming services offering the 99¢ introductory rates right now and throughout Prime Day include Showtime , Starz , AMC+ , EPIX , BET+ , ALLBLK , the secret treasure that is Acorn TV , Discovery+ and, for the rugrats, Noggin and PBS Kids .

(If you buy something through our retail links, TVLine may earn a commission.)

AOL Corp

Why NBC Saved ‘Magnum P.I.,’ and Why CBS Canceled It in the First Place

Forty-nine days after CBS surprisingly axed “Magnum P.I.,” NBC signed a lease agreement for Thomas Magnum’s shiny, red Ferrari. OK, so, the Comcast-owned broadcast network is actually getting the whole show under a two-year, 20-episode deal — but it’s a pretty cool car. NBC’s iteration...
NFL
