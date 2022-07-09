ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Meals on Wheels pet pantry helps keep seniors’ pets fed

By Isadora Pennington
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13aAMR_0gaMB25v00
Shirley Robinson

Pets can do wonders for a senior’s quality of life. Many seniors rely on the relationships they form with their furry friends to avoid loneliness and to feel a sense of purpose. But when there’s not enough food to go around, some seniors may decide to sacrifice some of their own provisions to keep their pets fed and healthy.

Shirley Robinson, who’s 74, said she once worried about how she would find food for her two pet dogs, Lucky and Max. But now, as a client of Meals On Wheels Atlanta’s Pet Pantry program, she gets food for them delivered when the agency’s volunteers deliver food for her. “That is so wonderful,” she said. “That is beautiful.”

MOWA has been serving seniors struggling with hunger since 1965. As the agency grew from its humble beginnings as a soup kitchen to a complex program that serves more than 600,000 meals to metro Atlanta seniors’ each year, staff members realized that seniors providing food for their pets created a problem the agency needed to help address. In 2010, MOWA started providing pet food and pet care items to clients who need them through its Pet Pantry.

“There was a senior who called and was near tears as she expressed her deepest appreciation for her program,” said Chief Innovation & Business Development Director Jason Tucker, who oversees the Pet Pantry. “She had run out of funds, and she had been feeding the dog her food… she was down to her last few dollars, and she was having to make a decision about how to get food for her pets.”

And the need keeps growing.

“Last year we delivered about 3,350 pounds of pet food,” Tucker said. “This year, we anticipate providing 3,500 to 3,600 pounds of food. Next year, in 2023, we project that we may get up to 4,400 pounds of food.”

Through the years, MOWA has adjusted in several ways to best serve the changing needs of their clients. In 2017, when staff members realized that many seniors didn’t get any food outside of the seven meals the agency provided each week, MOWA implemented a breakfast program with shelf-stable breakfast provisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uC9y_0gaMB25v00
Shirley Robinson

Another example of a service that MOWA has expanded to provide is home repairs, enabling seniors to age in place. Coupled with the socialization and camaraderie that comes along with visits from volunteers when they deliver food, these services are vital to helping seniors survive and thrive.

In addition to food for cats and dogs, the Pet Pantry also provides necessities such as litter boxes, leashes, pet food bowls, beds, and even toys. Those supplies are delivered once a month. Roughly 19% of the seniors served by MOWA access the Pet Pantry.

While the majority of the organization’s overall annual funding comes from Meals On Wheels national grants and private fundraising, partnerships such as the Atlanta Humane Association also provide food and goods to the Pet Pantry.

“Our seniors live alone, most of them, so providing that opportunity to connect with a living being is so important to their wellbeing and emotional state,” Tucker said. “Those seniors that have pets have a constant connection and a form of socialization. Seniors look at their pets as part of their family, and it’s so important for us to provide services to the senior and the pet to make the family as a whole healthy and happy.”

This year, with the help of construction partners Choate Construction, ASD SKY, and Design Galleria Kitchen and Bath Studio, MOWA has been renovating its headquarters and building out a new kitchen. Once completed, staff members project they will be able to expand their offerings from more than 1,800 meals every day to 3,500 meals per day.

“We want the community to understand that by supporting Meals on Wheels Atlanta through volunteering or financial support, you are helping hundreds of our senior neighbors and their furry friends. That’s our mission – to support senior independence,” Tucker said.

“Additional programs like the Pet Pantry and the breakfast program, that’s how we try to close the gaps that seniors face that we hear about from our volunteers and the seniors who call in. As we use innovation to think about ways that we can close those gaps for seniors, we really rely on the community to help us through giving their time and financial aid.”

If you’d like to learn more, get involved, or donate to Meals on Wheels Atlanta, visit their website www.mowatl.org/donations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDG2I_0gaMB25v00

Comments / 3

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County

Dynamic duo Justice and Kennedy are brothers who must be adopted together and are social butterflies. They enjoy feline companionships and love an atmosphere with lots' of human attention. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County at (770) 428-LOST for more information.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Line dancing offers Atlanta seniors an escape from pandemic isolation

DECATUR, Ga. - Every Tuesday, for the last 4 months, 72-year-old Viola Duncan and her daughter Sandra have been coming to the doctor's office to dance. "It's nice. I enjoy doing different programs," Duncan says. "All I have to do is follow the leader." The leader in this case is...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
thecitymenus.com

Yet Another Chicken Chain is Coming to PTC

Yet another chicken chain is coming to town! On the heels of news that Guthrie’s is opening, and with Super Chix having recently opened at the Avenue, Scoville Hot Chicken is now preparing to open at 2100 GA-54 in Peachtree City. The new chicken joint will open in place of Waffle House, which closed in 2020. The new location will be the eighth in the greater metro Atlanta area for the locally based chain.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Old worship structure to become office, event space in Decatur

The pews are gone, but the stained-glass windows and other clues that until recently the building at Sycamore Street and Commerce Drive in downtown Decatur was part of one of the city’s oldest and largest churches. What was First United Methodist Chapel is now the Chapel on Sycamore. Despite the name, the site is no longer a house of worship. It is being renovated for use as office and event space.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta mourns loss of beloved therapy dog Casper

ATLANTA - Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is mourning the loss of the hospital's longtime therapy dog Casper. The hospital says thirteen years ago in the fall of 2009, Casper the golden retriever reported to his first day of work. The floppy-eared graduated of Canine Assistants loved kids and would be by their side as they went through everything from needles to chemotherapy.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 winners of the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade

Here are the 2022 winners of the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade. See the full coverage of the event. Community Spirit DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Marcus Jewish Community Center Atlanta Sandy Springs Youth Sports School Dunwoody Christian School Dunwoody High School Principal Tom Bass Dunwoody High School Cheerleaders Character Santa Claus and Friends Ice Queen […] The post 2022 winners of the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Tucker
CBS 46

Homeless residents struggling amid fears of encampment removal

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After being asked to move and find a new area to live in, homeless Atlantans have made a major plea for help from city leaders. Dozens of people without homes have asked police where they should go next after they say they aren’t welcomed at some area shelters.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

2260 Peachtree Road, Unit C1

Take advantage of this rare opportunity to live at The Briary, a beautiful collection of historic buildings on Peachtree Road that dates back to the 1920’s. Many of the residents have lived here for decades because of the unique combination of character and community spirit among the owners (where rentals are restricted). The park-like grounds and community deck are home to weekly get-togethers and casual chats. Other amenities include gated covered parking, and a basement storage space for each home. Condos at The Briary are highly sought after because no one ever wants to leave!
ATLANTA, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

Georgia Child Escapes Daycare, Wanders Around City

A Georgia mother was extremely concerned when she received a call regarding her three-year-old sons whereabouts after dropping him off at daycare. According to WSB-TV, a young boy was found in a parking lot in Stockbridge with no adult in sight. A police officer was driving around the neighborhood when he heard the child repeatedly calling out for his parents. WSB-TV mentioned that there is a video of the child wandering around the parking lot looking scared and confused.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Dogs#Volunteers#Meals On Wheels#Dog#Charity#Mowa#The Pet Pantry
WYFF4.com

'God is not done': Pastor John Gray's wife provides update on his condition

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tuesday Night Update:. "Pastor John Gray continues to be treated by team of professionals now in Atlanta, GA after being transferred from Alabama for his condition. Pastor Aventer and the entire Relentless Church family are thankful for the abundance of well wishes and prayers for his safe and immediate recovery. Services will continue as planned and we will lift up the name of Jesus at this time. They continue to ask for privacy during their navigation of this time and remain appreciative of the outpouring of love and support," said spokesperson Anne Torres.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

City of Winder, Ga. is hiring

The City of Winder has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note. These job postings were found on the City of Winder career website. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled. Building...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia expands scholarship program to more students with special needs

More students across Georgia can now qualify for a scholarship program. Georgia's Special Needs Scholarship was expanded by state legislators last year. The program allows parents to use money from the state so their child can attend a private school. Fifteen-year-old Aidan Pearce is one student who has taken advantage...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Fundraiser Created For Fulton County Man Who Died Saving Daughter

An online fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral expenses for a Fulton County man who died while saving his daughter. On Friday, 47-year-old Albert Adamkoski Junior of Mayfield was boating on Sacandaga Lake when he jumped in the water to help his child who was yelling for help. Adamkoski was able to reach the girl and handed her to someone nearby but he ended up going underwater and drowned. So far, a GoFundMe created by Adamkoski's sister has raised over 16-thousand dollars.
The Citizen Online

Don’t burst our Peachtree City Bubble

The crown jewel of Peachtree City, the Multi Use Path System, is being put in jeopardy. One household in the Waterwood Bend community is attempting to privatize the cart path beside their home. This cart path was in place when they purchased the home and moved into Peachtree City 3 1/2 years ago.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy